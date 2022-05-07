NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 LHR Graphics Cards Have Been Unlocked, NiceHash Confirms 100% Crypto Mining Rate In Latest QuickMiner Update

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 LHR graphics cards launched almost a year ago and now the series has been unlocked by NiceHash, offering 100% crypto mining speeds.

There have been many attempts to bypass LHR ever since its inception. The technology was used to push away miners from buying gaming graphics cards but as we saw, that didn't help much as getting 70-80% of the mining speed through NBMiner and QuickMiner updates still allowed crypto miners to get decent profits out of GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

We are very excited to tell you that NiceHash QuickMiner (Excavator) is the first mining software to FULLY (100%) UNLOCK NVIDIA LHR cards! Now you can earn more profits than any other mining software on the market if you are using NVIDIA LHR graphics cards with NiceHash QuickMiner.Support for NiceHash Miner is coming soon. This also makes it more advantageous than mining direct to a pool, since other software is not capable of unleashing the full capacity of your hardware. via NiceHash

Now that the mining craze is at its lowest, NiceHash has decided to offer an update to the crypto miner, QuickMiner, which is based on the Daggerhashimotto algorithm for mining Ethereum or ETH. Back in August 2021, the same software was used to unlock up to 70% of the Hashrate with upcoming versions unlocking up to 80% mining rate. With the latest update, crypto miners can now get a 100% mining rate even when using an LHR graphics card. So the RTX 3080 and RTX 3080 LHR will produce the same hash rate despite the latter being labeled as a 'Lite Hash Rate' variant.

The following screenshot shows the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offering a mining rate of 120 MH/s which was at around 90-100 MH/s before this update. The 3080 Ti launched in LHR-only flavors.

Every single card except the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 series got the LHR treatment. But at the same time, mining may not be as profitable as it used to be a year ago. Cards such as the RTX 3090 TI produce around 125-130 MH/s which translates to $4-$5. This means that it will take just 400 days (more than a year) to pay for itself and that's without adding the cost of electricity. The RTX 3080 produces around $3-$3.5 which will also take 250-280 days to recover its cost. Although the cards have gotten much cheaper and now coming back to MSRP-level prices, it looks like it's just not worth it to invest in mining hardware anymore but those who had LHR cards already can now get faster mining rates and extra profits out of their hardware.

Now to say the NVIDIA's 'LHR' attempt was a failure from the beginning would be slightly wrong. While it did prompt retailers and distributors to raise the prices of non-LHR cards, allowing them to earn higher profits, it also meant that miners were staying away from 'LHR' specific gaming cards in the beginning although they were available in limited stock and were also inflated massively in terms of pricing. So overall, it looks like this is the end of NVIDIA LHR, and with mining not as crazy as before and GPUs back in stock, we can say goodbye to the feature once and for all.