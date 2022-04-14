NVIDIA’s Entry-Level GeForce MX570 GPU Is Just As Fast As RTX 2050 In OpenCL Benchmarks Despite Running At A Lower TDP

NVIDIA's entry-level GeForce MX570 mobility graphics chip has been tested within the Geekbench OpenCL GPU benchmark.

NVIDIA GeForce MX570 'Ampere' GPU Tested In OpenCL Benchmark: Almost As Fast As RTX 2050 Despite A Lower TDP Design

The NVIDIA GeForce MX570 and the GeForce RTX 2050 have a lot of similarities. Both mobility GPUs are based on the Ampere GA107 GPU architecture and rock 2048 CUDA cores, 16 Raytracing cores, 64 Tensor cores, & a 64-bit bus interface. The RTX 2050 comes with a 4 GB 14 Gbps memory config while the MX570 features a 2 GB 12 Gbps config.

NVIDIA Faces “Little Further Downside” as “Crypto-winter Risk” Is Fully Priced in Amid Waning Demand for Cryptocurrency Mining, as per a Wall Street Analyst

While the core specs are the same, the GPU clocks vary significantly due to different TDPs. The RTX 2050 operates at up to 1477 MHz with a 30-45W TGP while the MX570 operates at up to 1155 MHz with a TGP of 15-25W. Now the NVIDIA GeForce MX570 in this particular benchmark was spotted within the HP Zhan 66 14-inch G5 laptop. This laptop rocks an Intel Core i5-1235U CPU & the said GeForce MX570 GPU. It is hard to tell what power limit was designated to the GPU within the HP laptop but it was operating at its max 1155 MHz clock so one could assume it was running at 20-25W.

Now compared to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, the GeForce MX570 offers 97% performance of the faster GPU while featuring a lower clock speed and a TGP that's 10-25W lower. The benchmark performance scales with the configuration used but despite that, the MX570 should offer 90-95% performance of the RTX 2050.

The performance demonstrated by the NVIDIA GeForce MX570 shows that it should be the better option if you are in the market for such a laptop. Although it operates at a lower clock speed, the GPU will offer almost similar performance while consuming lower power and will even come at a cheaper price point given there's no RTX-tax attached to it. It also retains the DLSS and RT features of the RTX products. The only major downside is that it has a 2 GB VRAM so that makes 2050 a slightly better option when considering an upgrade over an integrated GPU laptop.

NVIDIA Entry-Level GeForce Mobile GPUs GPU Name RTX 3050 RTX 2050 MX570 GTX 1650 Architecture Ampere Ampere Ampere Turing GPU GA107 GA107 GA107 TU117 CUDA Cores 2048 2048 2048 1024 RT Cores 16 16 16 N/A Tensor Cores 64 64 64 N/A Max Boost Clock 1740 MHz 1477 MHz 1155 MHz 1020 MHz Memory Configuration 128-bit 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 12 Gbps 8 Gbps TGP 35-80W 30-45W 15-25W 15-30W Launch Date January 2021 Spring 2022 Spring 2022 April 2019

News Sources: Benchleaks , Videocardz