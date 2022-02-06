  ⋮  

NVIDIA Adds GeForce RTX 2050, MX570 & MX550 Laptop GPU Support To Linux Through Latest Drivers

By Jason R. Wilson
Submit

Last December, NVIDIA launched three new mobility GPUs, the RTX 2050, MX550, and MX570. While the MX550 is a Turing variant for NVIDIA, the RTX 2050 and MX570 utilize identical GA107 cores, similar to the RTX 3050. Laptop manufacturers will use these new chips in their notebooks during this first quarter of 2022.

Linux driver 470.103.01 released for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 Mobility GPUs

A new Linux driver (470.103.01) for the RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 is available, offering more compatibility and capability in the open-source operating system.

ASUS ROG Thor PSUs Aren’t Fully Compliant With The PCIe Gen 5 Standard

Starting with the specifications, the GeForce RTX 2050 is based on the GA107 GPU core with 2048 cores which is actually more than the GeForce RTX 2060 laptop variant. It features a boost clock of up to 1477 MHz and has a TGP of up to 45W. The GPU features 4 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps but runs across a 64-bit bus interface which provides 112 GB/s bandwidth. The memory sub-system is the major blow to the RTX 2050 but it makes sense since this is not a replacement of the RTX 2060 but a more entry-level option.

Moving over to the GeForce MX570 and MX550, NVIDIA isn't providing detailed specifications but it looks like the MX570 is based on a totally new Ampere GPU SKU, the GA107 while the MX550 uses the Turing TU117 GPU. The GA107 die is already shipping in RTX 3050 laptop SKUs and since the MX series is always the most entry-level die, this would be the most cut-down configuration of the GA107 GPU core.

The GeForce RTX 2050 and MX500 series laptop GPUs support all the latest features such as ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS, Reflex, and Broadcast, among others. They also work seamlessly with Optimus & are a perfect solution for providing longer battery times with more horsepower over a standard iGPU.

Nvidia states that laptops equipped with the GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 graphics cards will start shipping during Spring 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce MX Series GPU Family Specifications:

GPU NameGPU ArchitectureCUDA CoresGPU ClockMemory SpeedMemory BusTDP
GeForce MX570Ampere GA1072048TBA - 1155 MHz12 Gbps GDDR664-bit25W
GeForce MX550Turing TU1171024TBA - 1320 MHz12 Gbps GDDR664-bit25W
GeForce MX 450Turing TU117896540 - 1575 MHz10 Gbps GDDR664-bit25W
GeForce MX 430Turing TU117896TBA - TBA MHz10 Gbps GDDR6
7 Gbps GDDR5		64-bit25W
GeForce MX 350Pascal GP1076401354-1468 MHz7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 350Pascal GP107640746-937 MHz7 Gbps GDDR564-bit15W
GeForce MX 330Pascal GP1083841531-1594 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 310Pascal GP1082561341-1379 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 250Pascal GP1083841518-1582 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 250Pascal GP108384937-1038 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit10.5W
GeForce MX 230Pascal GP1082561518-1531 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 150Pascal GP1083841468-1531 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 150Pascal GP108384937-1038 MHz5 Gbps GDDR564-bit10W
GeForce MX 130Maxwell GM1083841122-1242 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 110Maxwell GM108256963-993 MHz1.8 Gbps DDR364-bit10W

Source: NVIDIA, Zhihu

Products mentioned in this post

RTX 2060
RTX 2060
USD 358.26

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related