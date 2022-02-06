NVIDIA Adds GeForce RTX 2050, MX570 & MX550 Laptop GPU Support To Linux Through Latest Drivers

Last December, NVIDIA launched three new mobility GPUs, the RTX 2050, MX550, and MX570. While the MX550 is a Turing variant for NVIDIA, the RTX 2050 and MX570 utilize identical GA107 cores, similar to the RTX 3050. Laptop manufacturers will use these new chips in their notebooks during this first quarter of 2022.

Linux driver 470.103.01 released for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 Mobility GPUs

A new Linux driver (470.103.01) for the RTX 2050, MX570, and MX550 is available, offering more compatibility and capability in the open-source operating system.

Starting with the specifications, the GeForce RTX 2050 is based on the GA107 GPU core with 2048 cores which is actually more than the GeForce RTX 2060 laptop variant. It features a boost clock of up to 1477 MHz and has a TGP of up to 45W. The GPU features 4 GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 14 Gbps but runs across a 64-bit bus interface which provides 112 GB/s bandwidth. The memory sub-system is the major blow to the RTX 2050 but it makes sense since this is not a replacement of the RTX 2060 but a more entry-level option.