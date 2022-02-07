  ⋮  

NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Discrete GPU Barely Surpasses AMD Cezanne APU’s Vega Integrated Graphics

By Jason R. Wilson
NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Entry-Level GPU To Tackle Both AMD Rembrandt RDNA 2 APUs & Intel Iris Xe-LP GPUs

NVIDIA recently introduced its GeForce MX550 Discrete GPU which aims to be a replacement for integrated graphics on mobility platforms but its leaked benchmark show that it barely surpasses the performance of current iGPUs.

NVIDIA's entry-level GeForce MX550 GPU is barely faster than Vega integrated graphics on AMD's Cezanne APUs

The NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics processor is based on NVIDIA Turing architecture (TU117 GPU), with increased CUDA Cores and faster memory speeds. The MX550 offers speedier photo editing, video editing, and gaming than the latest integrated graphics. Working in tandem with NVIDIA Optimus technology, the MX550 gives you the ideal proportion between performance and long battery life.

NVIDIA Adds GeForce RTX 2050, MX570 & MX550 Laptop GPU Support To Linux Through Latest Drivers

The first proof of performance of the NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU comes from the PassMark benchmark. The NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU scored 5014 points in the PassMark test, similar to AMD's Vega integrated graphics found on its Ryzen 5000 APUs. On the G3D Mark test, the MX550 was pitted against the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS iGPU. Regardless, the AMD Vega iGPU scored 4968 points, a difference of 46 points (0.9% less), showing that NVIDIA's low-level GeForce GPU barely outperformed the Ryzen 9 5900HS integrated graphics processor.

Source: PassMark

The G3D score illustrates an overview of the test suite. These values only arise if all the tests in a singular suite have been conducted. There are a minuscule amount of test samples available in this particular case, so the scores between the two brands are for one MX550 score and nine Ryzen 9 5900HS samples. It is notable that PassMark GPU benchmarks are not highly regarded and are rarely used.

Source: PassMark

The lack of raytracing and DLSS support is apparent on NVIDIA's new MX550 graphics processor, making it less than suitable for any gaming, but that is not its primary focus. The MX550 will possibly be billed as a replacement GPU that is perfect for everyday consumer use, focused on remote working and casual gaming.

But what's important to note is that even if the TDP falls between 15-25W, a discrete GPU will take in more power, reducing the overall battery life of the laptop versus an integrated solution. The company has not currently verified the exact TDP of NVIDIA's MX550. We expect to hear more over the next few months since NVIDIA has mentioned a release sometime this spring.

NVIDIA GeForce MX Series GPU Family Specifications:

GPU NameGPU ArchitectureCUDA CoresGPU ClockMemory SpeedMemory BusTDP
GeForce MX570Ampere GA1072048TBA - 1155 MHz12 Gbps GDDR664-bit25W
GeForce MX550Turing TU1171024TBA - 1320 MHz12 Gbps GDDR664-bit25W
GeForce MX 450Turing TU117896540 - 1575 MHz10 Gbps GDDR664-bit25W
GeForce MX 430Turing TU117896TBA - TBA MHz10 Gbps GDDR6
7 Gbps GDDR5		64-bit25W
GeForce MX 350Pascal GP1076401354-1468 MHz7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 350Pascal GP107640746-937 MHz7 Gbps GDDR564-bit15W
GeForce MX 330Pascal GP1083841531-1594 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 310Pascal GP1082561341-1379 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 250Pascal GP1083841518-1582 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 250Pascal GP108384937-1038 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit10.5W
GeForce MX 230Pascal GP1082561518-1531 MHz6/7 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 150Pascal GP1083841468-1531 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 150Pascal GP108384937-1038 MHz5 Gbps GDDR564-bit10W
GeForce MX 130Maxwell GM1083841122-1242 MHz6 Gbps GDDR564-bit25W
GeForce MX 110Maxwell GM108256963-993 MHz1.8 Gbps DDR364-bit10W

News Sources: TUM_APISAK , Videocardz

