NVIDIA GeForce MX550 Discrete GPU Barely Surpasses AMD Cezanne APU’s Vega Integrated Graphics

NVIDIA recently introduced its GeForce MX550 Discrete GPU which aims to be a replacement for integrated graphics on mobility platforms but its leaked benchmark show that it barely surpasses the performance of current iGPUs.

The NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics processor is based on NVIDIA Turing architecture (TU117 GPU), with increased CUDA Cores and faster memory speeds. The MX550 offers speedier photo editing, video editing, and gaming than the latest integrated graphics. Working in tandem with NVIDIA Optimus technology, the MX550 gives you the ideal proportion between performance and long battery life.

The first proof of performance of the NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU comes from the PassMark benchmark. The NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPU scored 5014 points in the PassMark test, similar to AMD's Vega integrated graphics found on its Ryzen 5000 APUs. On the G3D Mark test, the MX550 was pitted against the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS iGPU. Regardless, the AMD Vega iGPU scored 4968 points, a difference of 46 points (0.9% less), showing that NVIDIA's low-level GeForce GPU barely outperformed the Ryzen 9 5900HS integrated graphics processor.

The G3D score illustrates an overview of the test suite. These values only arise if all the tests in a singular suite have been conducted. There are a minuscule amount of test samples available in this particular case, so the scores between the two brands are for one MX550 score and nine Ryzen 9 5900HS samples. It is notable that PassMark GPU benchmarks are not highly regarded and are rarely used.

The lack of raytracing and DLSS support is apparent on NVIDIA's new MX550 graphics processor, making it less than suitable for any gaming, but that is not its primary focus. The MX550 will possibly be billed as a replacement GPU that is perfect for everyday consumer use, focused on remote working and casual gaming.

But what's important to note is that even if the TDP falls between 15-25W, a discrete GPU will take in more power, reducing the overall battery life of the laptop versus an integrated solution. The company has not currently verified the exact TDP of NVIDIA's MX550. We expect to hear more over the next few months since NVIDIA has mentioned a release sometime this spring.

NVIDIA GeForce MX Series GPU Family Specifications:

GPU Name GPU Architecture CUDA Cores GPU Clock Memory Speed Memory Bus TDP GeForce MX570 Ampere GA107 2048 TBA - 1155 MHz 12 Gbps GDDR6 64-bit 25W GeForce MX550 Turing TU117 1024 TBA - 1320 MHz 12 Gbps GDDR6 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 450 Turing TU117 896 540 - 1575 MHz 10 Gbps GDDR6 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 430 Turing TU117 896 TBA - TBA MHz 10 Gbps GDDR6

7 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 350 Pascal GP107 640 1354-1468 MHz 7 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 350 Pascal GP107 640 746-937 MHz 7 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 15W GeForce MX 330 Pascal GP108 384 1531-1594 MHz 6/7 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 310 Pascal GP108 256 1341-1379 MHz 6/7 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 250 Pascal GP108 384 1518-1582 MHz 6/7 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 250 Pascal GP108 384 937-1038 MHz 6 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 10.5W GeForce MX 230 Pascal GP108 256 1518-1531 MHz 6/7 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 150 Pascal GP108 384 1468-1531 MHz 6 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 150 Pascal GP108 384 937-1038 MHz 5 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 10W GeForce MX 130 Maxwell GM108 384 1122-1242 MHz 6 Gbps GDDR5 64-bit 25W GeForce MX 110 Maxwell GM108 256 963-993 MHz 1.8 Gbps DDR3 64-bit 10W

