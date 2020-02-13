  ⋮  

NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 With GDDR6 Memory Shows Up – Entire Turing Family Being Shifted To G6 Memory In 2020

By
1 hour ago
Submit

NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 might be getting a silent update by AIBs if the recent listings at EEC are anything to go by. The GeForce GTX 1650 released back in 2019 and its SUPER variant released by the end of 2019. The GTX 1650 SUPER is no doubt a much better card with pricing close to the GTX 1650 itself, making it obsolete but it looks like AIBs are planning to clear away GTX 1650 inventory by offering a memory upgrade.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Might Be Getting A Silent Update To GDDR6 Memory By AIBs

According to the EEC listing which has been spotted by Videocardz, there's a full list of cards that utilize the custom NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 design. The brand in specific is MSI and there are at least 8 custom variants listed which feature the updated design. Following is the list of all the models that have been listed:

NVIDIA Will Announce Earnings Results Tomorrow And Here’s What To Expect (NASDAQ: NVDA)

  • MSI GTX 1650 D6 GAMING X
  • MSI GTX 1650 D6 GAMING
  • MSI GTX 1650 D6 VENTUS XS OC
  • MSI GTX 1650 D6 VENTUS XS
  • MSI GTX 1650 D6 AERO ITX OC
  • MSI GTX 1650 D6 AERO ITX
  • MSI GTX 1650 D6T LP OC
  • MSI GTX 1650 D6T LP

Now the first impression would be that this is a second and less interesting SUPER variant for the GTX 1650 but that's not the case here. In fact, these GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards should carry the same GPU specifications which include an NVIDIA Turing TU117 GPU and up to 4 GB of memory. There's a slight possibility that we might get a core bump as the gap between the GTX 1650 and the SUPER variant is quite significant so while the GTX 1650 features 896 cores, the updated GTX 1650 might end up with 896 or 1024 cores which should be pretty interesting.

The real update would be the memory and in the case of the updated variant, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 would feature GDDR6 memory which would replace the GDDR5 memory on the existing G5 variants. Just for comparison, the GDDR5 variants feature 8 Gbps pin speeds for a total bandwidth of 128 GB/s while the GTX 1650 SUPER features 12 Gbps pin speeds for a total bandwidth of 192 GB/s. If AIBs are to use the 12 Gbps dies, then that would deliver a nice boost in performance that might help it close the gap with the Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX/GTX "Turing" Family:

Graphics Card NameNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPERNVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TiNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
GPU ArchitectureTuring GPU (TU117)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU116)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU106)Turing GPU (TU104)Turing GPU (TU102)
Process12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN12nm FNN
Die Size200mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2445mm2445mm2545mm2754mm2
Transistors4.7 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion6.6 Billion10.6 Billion10.6 Billion13.6 Billion18.6 Billion
CUDA Cores896 Cores1408 Cores1408 Cores1536 Cores1920 Cores2304 Cores2944 Cores4352 Cores
TMUs/ROPs56/3288/4888/4896/48120/48144/64192/64288/96
GigaRaysN/AN/AN/AN/A5 Giga Rays/s6 Giga Rays/s8 Giga Rays/s10 Giga Rays/s
Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache1.5 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache4 MB L2 Cache6 MB L2 Cache
Base Clock1485 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHz1500 MHz1365 MHz1410 MHz1515 MHz1350 MHz
Boost Clock1665 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHz1770 MHz1680 MHz1620 MHz
1710 MHz OC		1710 MHz
1800 MHz OC		1545 MHz
1635 MHz OC
Compute3.0 TFLOPs5.0 TFLOPs5.0 TFLOPs5.5 TFLOPs6.5 TFLOPs7.5 TFLOPs10.1 TFLOPs13.4 TFLOPs
MemoryUp To 4 GB GDDR5Up To 6 GB GDDR5Up To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 6 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 8 GB GDDR6Up To 11 GB GDDR6
Memory Speed8.00 Gbps8.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps12.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps14.00 Gbps
Memory Interface128-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit352-bit
Memory Bandwidth128 GB/s192 GB/s336 GB/s288 GB/s336 GB/s448 GB/s448 GB/s616 GB/s
Power ConnectorsN/A8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8 Pin8+8 Pin8+8 Pin
TDP75W120W125W120W160W185W (Founders)
175W (Reference)		225W (Founders)
215W (Reference)		260W (Founders)
250W (Reference)
Starting Price$149 US$219 US$229 US$279 US$349 US$499 US$699 US$999 US
Price (Founders Edition)$149 US$219 US$229 US$279 US$349 US$599 US$799 US$1,199 US
LaunchApril 2019March 2019October 2019February 2019January 2019October 2018September 2018September 2018

In the end, this feels more like NVIDIA's AIBs clearing out their stock of GTX 1650 GPUs rather than a new SKU launch but it would be interesting nevertheless. There's no word on the launch date but the pricing would be kept similar to the GTX 1650 around $149 US.

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1650
GTX 1650
 
 gtx 1650 super
gtx 1650 super
 
 RX 5500
RX 5500
USD 224.99

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related