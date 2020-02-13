NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1650 might be getting a silent update by AIBs if the recent listings at EEC are anything to go by. The GeForce GTX 1650 released back in 2019 and its SUPER variant released by the end of 2019. The GTX 1650 SUPER is no doubt a much better card with pricing close to the GTX 1650 itself, making it obsolete but it looks like AIBs are planning to clear away GTX 1650 inventory by offering a memory upgrade.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Might Be Getting A Silent Update To GDDR6 Memory By AIBs

According to the EEC listing which has been spotted by Videocardz, there's a full list of cards that utilize the custom NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 design. The brand in specific is MSI and there are at least 8 custom variants listed which feature the updated design. Following is the list of all the models that have been listed:

MSI GTX 1650 D6 GAMING X

MSI GTX 1650 D6 GAMING

MSI GTX 1650 D6 VENTUS XS OC

MSI GTX 1650 D6 VENTUS XS

MSI GTX 1650 D6 AERO ITX OC

MSI GTX 1650 D6 AERO ITX

MSI GTX 1650 D6T LP OC

MSI GTX 1650 D6T LP

Now the first impression would be that this is a second and less interesting SUPER variant for the GTX 1650 but that's not the case here. In fact, these GeForce GTX 1650 graphics cards should carry the same GPU specifications which include an NVIDIA Turing TU117 GPU and up to 4 GB of memory. There's a slight possibility that we might get a core bump as the gap between the GTX 1650 and the SUPER variant is quite significant so while the GTX 1650 features 896 cores, the updated GTX 1650 might end up with 896 or 1024 cores which should be pretty interesting.

The real update would be the memory and in the case of the updated variant, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 would feature GDDR6 memory which would replace the GDDR5 memory on the existing G5 variants. Just for comparison, the GDDR5 variants feature 8 Gbps pin speeds for a total bandwidth of 128 GB/s while the GTX 1650 SUPER features 12 Gbps pin speeds for a total bandwidth of 192 GB/s. If AIBs are to use the 12 Gbps dies, then that would deliver a nice boost in performance that might help it close the gap with the Radeon RX 5500 XT 4 GB graphics cards.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX/GTX "Turing" Family:

Graphics Card Name NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti GPU Architecture Turing GPU (TU117) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU116) Turing GPU (TU106) Turing GPU (TU106) Turing GPU (TU104) Turing GPU (TU102) Process 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN 12nm FNN Die Size 200mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 445mm2 445mm2 545mm2 754mm2 Transistors 4.7 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion 6.6 Billion 10.6 Billion 10.6 Billion 13.6 Billion 18.6 Billion CUDA Cores 896 Cores 1408 Cores 1408 Cores 1536 Cores 1920 Cores 2304 Cores 2944 Cores 4352 Cores TMUs/ROPs 56/32 88/48 88/48 96/48 120/48 144/64 192/64 288/96 GigaRays N/A N/A N/A N/A 5 Giga Rays/s 6 Giga Rays/s 8 Giga Rays/s 10 Giga Rays/s Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 1.5 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 4 MB L2 Cache 6 MB L2 Cache Base Clock 1485 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz 1500 MHz 1365 MHz 1410 MHz 1515 MHz 1350 MHz Boost Clock 1665 MHz 1785 MHz 1785 MHz 1770 MHz 1680 MHz 1620 MHz

1710 MHz OC 1710 MHz

1800 MHz OC 1545 MHz

1635 MHz OC Compute 3.0 TFLOPs 5.0 TFLOPs 5.0 TFLOPs 5.5 TFLOPs 6.5 TFLOPs 7.5 TFLOPs 10.1 TFLOPs 13.4 TFLOPs Memory Up To 4 GB GDDR5 Up To 6 GB GDDR5 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 6 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 8 GB GDDR6 Up To 11 GB GDDR6 Memory Speed 8.00 Gbps 8.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 12.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps 14.00 Gbps Memory Interface 128-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 352-bit Memory Bandwidth 128 GB/s 192 GB/s 336 GB/s 288 GB/s 336 GB/s 448 GB/s 448 GB/s 616 GB/s Power Connectors N/A 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8 Pin 8+8 Pin 8+8 Pin TDP 75W 120W 125W 120W 160W 185W (Founders)

175W (Reference) 225W (Founders)

215W (Reference) 260W (Founders)

250W (Reference) Starting Price $149 US $219 US $229 US $279 US $349 US $499 US $699 US $999 US Price (Founders Edition) $149 US $219 US $229 US $279 US $349 US $599 US $799 US $1,199 US Launch April 2019 March 2019 October 2019 February 2019 January 2019 October 2018 September 2018 September 2018

In the end, this feels more like NVIDIA's AIBs clearing out their stock of GTX 1650 GPUs rather than a new SKU launch but it would be interesting nevertheless. There's no word on the launch date but the pricing would be kept similar to the GTX 1650 around $149 US.

