NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Entry-Level Graphics Card Rumored To Debut on 15th June
NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card which will be aimed at the entry-level segment is expected to launch next month, reports Videocardz.
NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card To Enter The Entry-Level GPU Market on 15th June
The leaked timeframe for the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 only shows the shelf release dates but does not provide a review embargo timeline. There is speculation that the company does not want initial reviews for the new graphics card, which means the media will have to grab the GPU for review purposes themselves.
The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.
The memory bandwidth is lowered to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago, but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online.
The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will also come with a low-75W TDP and will not offer any dedicated ray-tracing or DLSS support. The company has enabled ray-tracing for non-RT core GPUs, but the performance will not be "game ready" on low resolutions. ESports cafes in Asian markets could use this card, but with the standard resolutions, many AAA eSports titles will be missing on systems using the GTX 1630.
While we know the current date for the GTX 1630 GPU from NVIDIA, we don't know the actual pricing or specific marketplace regions. With no review units sent by the company, it may also be limited to particular areas on launch. Since users will not receive the same performance level as the RTX 3050, whose pricing starts at $249, it is safe to believe that NVIDIA might consider a $150 pricing for the new variant. Also, this would fit appropriately in that cost range considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190.
NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications
|GeForce RTX 2060 FE
|GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
|GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB
|GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB
|GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB
|Architecture (GPU)
|TU106
|TU116-400
|TU116-300
|TU116-300
|TU116
|TU117
|TU117
|CUDA Cores
|1920
|1536
|1408
|1408
|1280
|896
|512
|Tensor Cores
|240
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|RT cores
|30
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|N / A
|Texture Units
|120
|96
|88
|88
|80
|56
|32
|ROPs
|48
|48
|48
|48
|32
|32
|32
|Base Clock
|1365 MHz
|1500 MHz
|1530 MHz
|1530 MHz
|TBD
|1485 MHz
|TBD
|GPU Boost
|1680 MHz
|1770 MHz
|1785 MHz
|1785 MHz
|TBD
|1665 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Memory
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR6
|6GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR5
|4GB GDDR6?
|Memory Bus
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|192-bit
|128-bit
|128-bit
|64-bit
|Memory Clocks
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|8 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|8 Gbps
|12
|L2 cache
|3 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|1.5 MB
|TDP
|160 W
|120W
|125W
|120W
|100W
|75W
|>75W
|Transistors
|10.8 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|6.6 billion
|4.7 billion
|4.7 billion
|Die Size
|445 mm²
|284mm2
|284mm2
|284mm2
|284mm2
|200mm2
|200mm2
|Price
|$349
|$279
|$229
|$229
|$159
|$149
|$119?
News Source: VideoCardz
Products mentioned in this post
USD 398
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.