NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Entry-Level Graphics Card Rumored To Debut on 15th June

NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card which will be aimed at the entry-level segment is expected to launch next month, reports Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card To Enter The Entry-Level GPU Market on 15th June

The leaked timeframe for the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 only shows the shelf release dates but does not provide a review embargo timeline. There is speculation that the company does not want initial reviews for the new graphics card, which means the media will have to grab the GPU for review purposes themselves.

AMD Possibly Readies Radeon RX 6300 ‘Navi 24’ Low-End Graphics Card

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

The memory bandwidth is lowered to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago, but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will also come with a low-75W TDP and will not offer any dedicated ray-tracing or DLSS support. The company has enabled ray-tracing for non-RT core GPUs, but the performance will not be "game ready" on low resolutions. ESports cafes in Asian markets could use this card, but with the standard resolutions, many AAA eSports titles will be missing on systems using the GTX 1630.

While we know the current date for the GTX 1630 GPU from NVIDIA, we don't know the actual pricing or specific marketplace regions. With no review units sent by the company, it may also be limited to particular areas on launch. Since users will not receive the same performance level as the RTX 3050, whose pricing starts at $249, it is safe to believe that NVIDIA might consider a $150 pricing for the new variant. Also, this would fit appropriately in that cost range considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

GeForce RTX 2060 FE GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Architecture (GPU)

TU106 TU116-400 TU116-300 TU116-300 TU116 TU117 TU117 CUDA Cores

1920 1536 1408 1408 1280 896 512 Tensor Cores

240 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A RT cores

30 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A Texture Units

120 96 88 88 80 56 32 ROPs

48 48 48 48 32 32 32 Base Clock

1365 MHz 1500 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz TBD 1485 MHz TBD GPU Boost

1680 MHz 1770 MHz 1785 MHz 1785 MHz TBD 1665 MHz 1800 MHz Memory

6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR6? Memory Bus

192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit Memory Clocks

14 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 L2 cache

3 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB TDP

160 W 120W 125W 120W 100W 75W >75W Transistors

10.8 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 4.7 billion 4.7 billion Die Size

445 mm² 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 200mm2 200mm2 Price

$349 $279 $229 $229 $159 $149 $119?

News Source: VideoCardz