NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Entry-Level Graphics Card Rumored To Debut on 15th June

By Jason R. Wilson
NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card To Succeed GT 1030 With Faster Than GTX 1050 Ti Performance

NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card which will be aimed at the entry-level segment is expected to launch next month, reports Videocardz.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card To Enter The Entry-Level GPU Market on 15th June

The leaked timeframe for the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 only shows the shelf release dates but does not provide a review embargo timeline. There is speculation that the company does not want initial reviews for the new graphics card, which means the media will have to grab the GPU for review purposes themselves.

Source: VideoCardz

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down  TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

The memory bandwidth is lowered to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago,  but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will also come with a low-75W TDP and will not offer any dedicated ray-tracing or DLSS support. The company has enabled ray-tracing for non-RT core GPUs, but the performance will not be "game ready" on low resolutions. ESports cafes in Asian markets could use this card, but with the standard resolutions, many AAA eSports titles will be missing on systems using the GTX 1630.

While we know the current date for the GTX 1630 GPU from NVIDIA, we don't know the actual pricing or specific marketplace regions. With no review units sent by the company, it may also be limited to particular areas on launch. Since users will not receive the same performance level as the RTX 3050, whose pricing starts at $249, it is safe to believe that NVIDIA might consider a $150 pricing for the new variant. Also, this would fit appropriately in that cost range considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

 GeForce RTX 2060 FEGeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GBGeForce GTX 1650 4 GBGeForce GTX 1630 4 GB
Architecture (GPU)
TU106TU116-400TU116-300TU116-300TU116TU117TU117
CUDA Cores
19201536 140814081280896512
Tensor Cores
240N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
RT cores
30N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
Texture Units
120 96 8888805632
ROPs
48484848323232
Base Clock
1365 MHz1500 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHzTBD1485 MHzTBD
GPU Boost
1680 MHz1770 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHzTBD1665 MHz1800 MHz
Memory
6GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR6?
Memory Bus
192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit
Memory Clocks
14 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps8 Gbps12 Gbps8 Gbps12
L2 cache
3 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB
TDP
160 W120W125W120W100W75W>75W
Transistors
10.8 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion4.7 billion4.7 billion
Die Size
445 mm²284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2200mm2200mm2
Price
$349$279$229$229$159$149$119?

News Source: VideoCardz

