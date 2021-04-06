NVIDIA might resume the supply of one of its greatest gaming graphics cards to date, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. According to a forum submission posted over at Quasar Zone, a user has received a freshly produced batch of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card after he had sent his old 1080 Ti for RMA.

NVIDIA Silently Producing Fresh Batches of GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Pascal GPUs, Is The Ultimate Gaming Graphics Card Bound To Make A Return To Fight Supply Issues?

It's been more than four years since NVIDIA launched its flagship Pascal graphics card, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. Based on the Pascal GP102 GPU, the GTX 1080 Ti offered a huge performance uplift vs the previous Maxwell generation flagships and completely destroyed the competition with the only answer from rival AMD being the Vega 64 which only managed to compete with the GTX 1080. The card made such as heavy dent on AMD that it took the red team several years to launch a high-end answer to NVIDIA. Only at the end of last year did AMD made a competitive comeback in the high-performance and enthusiast gaming graphics card segment with its Big Navi GPUs.

So yeah, in short, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti was a great card of its time & still delivers great performance but is the card making a comeback? Well, as per the Korean Forums, a user RMA'd his old GTX 1080 Ti graphics card has received a new one and what's surprising is that the card has a production date of 2021. The whole digging up was done by our Twitter buddy, Harukaze as you can see in his tweet below:

He sent serial number. I haven't used EVGA GPU. So anybody knows this claim is true? https://t.co/FT3NHvBrmM pic.twitter.com/w07o4QlN0J — 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) April 5, 2021

The card is more specifically an EVGA SC model and another user has pointed out that the FTW model he has recently received also features a production date of 2021. Given that EVGA issues a warranty of 3 years on its NVIDIA GPU based graphics cards, it wouldn't make sense to produce new batches of a card that has been replaced by newer offerings, or even if it was to serve warranty, most replacement units are produced early on rather than four years after launch. It could be possible that EVGA had used up its replacement units to keep up with shortages at some point in time & producing newer units now but it's only speculation.

NVIDIA recently resumed production of its older GTX 1050, GTX 1650, and RTX 2060 series graphics cards to fight gaming graphics card and GPU shortages. It is likely that the GTX 1080 Ti may also be making a return in these desperate times but we have to wait to verify this report before marking it as something that's confirmed. We will keep you posted once we hear more information about the situation surrounding the reproduction of GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards.