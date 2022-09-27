NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 517.48 Driver Brings Optimized Performance for Overwatch 2

A new Game Ready driver is currently available for NVIDIA users. This new driver brings several optimizations to prime players for the upcoming release of Overwatch 2. It also brings some new features to prepare for Microsoft Flight Simulator's DLSS 2 update alongside support for new G-SYNC compatible displays.

So, let's start from the top. Overwatch 2 is right around the corner, and NVIDIA is using its latest Game Ready Driver update to make the game perform well on PC. The game will have NVIDIA Reflex support, allowing players to have increased responsiveness through reduced system latency.

RTX 40 Series cards will increase the graphics potential for Overwatch 2 even further. The 40 Series cards can exceed 360 frames per second at 2560x1440. In fact, Activision Blizzard had to increase the framerate cap to 600 to accommodate the power offered by the latest in the RTX cards. You can watch a video showing the game running at ridiculously high framerates below:

Asobo Studio has recently launched a new update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which integrates NVIDIA DLSS 2. This new integration allows players to experience the realistic recreations of popular planes with an accurate map of our planet at the highest level of detail with less strain on the cards themselves. The latest NVIDIA Game Ready Driver allows for an optimized experience with this new integration.

16 new games have added Optimal Playable Settings through the latest Game Ready Driver update. With one click, you'll be able to experience optimal performance for any of these games. Here are the games with Optimal Playable Settings:

Call of the Wild: The Angler

Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed

F1 Manager 2022

Farthest Frontier

Inside the Backrooms

Isonzo

Lego Brawls

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Metal: Hellsinger

MultiVersus

Rumbleverse

Saints Row (2022)

Scathe

Steelrising

Two Point Campus

Way of the Hunter

Last but not least, a new set of G-SYNC compatible Displays has been added to the list with the latest driver. Here's the list of newly added compatible displays:

HP HyperX Armada 27

HP HyperX Armada 25

Sony IZONE M9

Sony IZONE M3

The NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready Driver 517.48 WHQL is currently available for download for all NVIDIA graphics card users. All you have to do is download the driver through GeForce NOW. You can also manually install the driver through NVIDIA's website