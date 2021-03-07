Jon Peddie Research recently posted its GPU market share statistics for the fourth quarter of 2020 which show that NVIDIA managed to ship more discrete graphics cards compared to AMD despite ongoing stock/availability issues which have affected all hardware launches since the beginning of 2020.

Q4 2020 GPU Market Share Results Show NVIDIA Gaining While AMD Losing A Bit, Intel Gains Big Chunk of Overall GPU Market Share

When looking at the overall market, the worldwide GPU shipments increased to 20.5% which marks a 12.4% growth over the previous year. The research firm has forecasted that the installed/shipped GPU base will increase to 419 million units during 2020-2025. The PC market, in general, is showing signs of recovery after the pandemic disrupted global operations. Overall GPU shipments increased by 20.5% from the previous quarter.

The overall PC market increased by 30.25% quarter-to-quarter and increased 35.76% year-to-year. via JPR

Intel's overall shipments increased by 20.5%, AMD's shipments increased by 6.4% while NVIDIA saw a decline of 7.3%. These are overall GPU shipments and Intel/AMD both had some strong products to offer to users with their Renoir and Comet Lake-based products. Intel also managed to ship a lot more 14nm desktop processors which feature their own integrated graphics solutions & those are also accounted for in these figures.

Quick highlights

The GPU’s overall attach rate (which includes integrated and discrete GPUs, desktop, notebook, and workstations) to PCs for the quarter was

113%, down -9.2% from last quarter.

Desktop graphics add-in boards (AIBs that use discrete GPUs) decreased by -3.90% from the last quarter.

Q4’20 saw an increase in tablet shipments from last quarter.

When looking at the discrete graphics segment, the market segment saw gains with NVIDIA gaining a 2 point market share lead over AMD. NVIDIA GeForce GPUs now account for 82% of the overall d GPU market share while AMD Radeon graphics cards account for 18%. That's a huge increase when compared to the previous year where NVIDIA was sitting at 73% discrete and AMD at 27%. NVIDIA not only released high-end GeForce RTX 30 GPUs but has also introduced more mainstream GPUs in Q1 2021 which should also help them raise the market share in the upcoming results.

While NVIDIA and AMD both face severe supply and demand issues, the green team has been able to provide a slightly better flow of its discrete graphics cards compared to AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series. Another contributing factor to NVIDIA's higher market share gain is due to cryptocurrency mining. NVIDIA has taken measures to counter crypto mining operations by limiting hash rates on its upcoming GeForce graphics cards and also announced its CMP lineup which is dedicated to the crypto mining segment but we will have to see how that affects its market share growth in the few coming quarters.