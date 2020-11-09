Nvidia's new GeForce Game Ready driver for the forthcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available.

According to Nvidia, the driver ensures "maximum performance and smooth, trouble-free gameplay" while delivering support for ray tracing, Nvidia Reflex, DLSS, Highlights, and Ansel.

In terms of ray tracing, players can expect support for DirectX 12 Ultimate ray-traced ambient occlusion and RTX-accelerated local and sun shadows. DLSS will boost frame rates while helping to generate crisper images.

Reflex will help to bring down system latency, while Ansel enables users to snap high-resolution screenshots while in-game. Finally, Highlights allow users to automatically record in-game moments and save them for posterity.

What's more, with the release of this driver, Nvidia wants to remind players that anyone who purchase a new GTX 3080 or 3090 GPU will also receive a copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the sixth installment in the Black Ops series. Set during the 1980s, it follows CIA agent Russell Adler as he pursues supposed Soviet spy Perseus. Perseus is working to shift the balance of power during the Cold War toward the Soviet Union, and this of course cannot stand.

The game will incorporate a cinematic campaign in the same vein as titles from past Call of Duty entries as well as multiplayer with additional game modes, better customization, and additional map aspects that players may not be expecting.

Additionally, this entry marks the return of Zombies with a new storyline in the form of "Dark Aether." This is a continuation of the original "Aether" story from Black Ops 4. Progression and loadouts earned during the game's multiplayer mode will carry over to Zombies. The game is set to debut on November 13 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The new NVIDIA driver also enables Reflex in Destiny 2, by the way, helping bring down your system's latency.