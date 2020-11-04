Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is 130 GB+ on PS5/XSX, May Get Much Bigger With Updates

With SSD space at a premium, many are keeping a close eye on next-gen title file sizes, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War being of particular interest, given the franchise’s history of gobbling up disc space. Well, Activision has revealed how much space you’ll need for Cold War at launch on all platforms, and the numbers aren’t too crazy, at least for now.

PlayStation 4: 95 GB

PlayStation 5: 133 GB

Xbox One: 93 GB

Xbox Series X|S: 136 GB

PC (with Ultra assets): 125 GB

So yeah, this is certainly a big game, but the file sizes are nothing unprecedented. That said, a PS5 copy of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is apparently loose in the wild, and the back of the game’s box lists a rather shocking disc-space requirement…

NBA 2K21’s Next-Gen “The City” Hub Detailed, Adds Affiliations, RPG-Style Quests, and More

Looks like Black Ops Cold War has a minimum of 285GB of storage for the #PS5 pic.twitter.com/JfzIFtl4g3 — Gaming Leaks & Rumors (@GameLeaksRumors) November 4, 2020

Yowza! 285 GB! Why is this number so much bigger than the one Activision just provided? Well, the numbers listed on the back of boxes often include the base game and the projected size of all the game’s downloadable content. So yes, the next-gen console version of Cold War will only be around 130 GB at launch, but it may end up more than doubling in size. Needless to say that’s not great for next-gen consoles that will only offer around 650 to 750 GB of useable SDD space total.

Now, before you weep for your new PS5 or Xbox Series X’s SDD, Activision has said you’ll be able to unable to install (or uninstall) specific game modes, such as Campaign of Zombies, in order to reduce file size. For instance, at launch on PC, Cold War's multiplayer will only take up 35 GB, so if that’s all you’re really interested in, you can save yourself a lot of space.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War arrives on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 on November 13.