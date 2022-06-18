  ⋮  

NVIDIA’s Entry-Level GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Shows Up In Custom Gigabyte Flavors, Perfect For Mini-ITX Builders

By Hassan Mujtaba
Submit
NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card To Succeed GT 1030 With Faster Than GTX 1050 Ti Performance

NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card custom designs from Gigabyte have been spotted over at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

Gigabyte Readies Three Mini-ITX Friendly Custom Designs of Upcoming Entry-Level NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is going to be an entry-level solution and could be a perfect fit for PC builders that are working on budget-tier Mini-ITX builds. Three variants of the card from Gigabyte have been listed over at EEC as discovered by Komachi. These include the:

NVIDIA Ada Lovelace ‘GeForce RTX 40’ GPUs Power Limits Detailed: AD102 at 800W, AD103 at 450W, AD104 at 400W, AD106 at 260W

  • GV-N1630OC-4GB
  • GV-N1630OC-4GL
  • GV-N1630D6-4GL
NVIDIA's Entry-Level GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Shows Up In Custom Gigabyte Flavors, Perfect For Mini-ITX Builders
NVIDIA's Geforce GTX 1630 custom models from Gigabyte have been spotted over at EEC. (Image Credits: Komachi)

The first variant is most likely going to be a single-fan design with a dual-slot cooler and a Mini-ITX PCB while the latter two are low-profile variants with a d dual-slot and dual-fan cooler but in a half-height form factor. The top model will come in factory overclocked flavors while the low-profile will get both standard and factory overclocked models. It is likely that the factory overclock will be with-in the 75W TDP package.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down  TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB and 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.

  • 1000-1-12
  • 1000-28

The memory bandwidth, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will pump up to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago,  but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online.

While we know the current date for the GTX 1630 GPU from NVIDIA, we don't know the actual pricing or specific marketplace regions. The card is expected to launch in the coming weeks. It is safe to believe that NVIDIA might consider a $150 pricing for the new variant. Also, this would fit appropriately in that cost range considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190.

NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications

 GeForce RTX 2060 FEGeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB
GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GBGeForce GTX 1650 4 GBGeForce GTX 1630 4 GB
Architecture (GPU)
TU106TU116-400TU116-300TU116-300TU116TU117TU117
CUDA Cores
19201536 140814081280896512
Tensor Cores
240N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
RT cores
30N / AN / AN / AN / AN / AN / A
Texture Units
120 96 8888805632
ROPs
48484848323232
Base Clock
1365 MHz1500 MHz1530 MHz1530 MHzTBD1485 MHzTBD
GPU Boost
1680 MHz1770 MHz1785 MHz1785 MHzTBD1665 MHz1800 MHz
Memory
6GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR66GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR54GB GDDR6?
Memory Bus
192-bit192-bit192-bit192-bit128-bit128-bit64-bit
Memory Clocks
14 Gbps12 Gbps14 Gbps8 Gbps12 Gbps8 Gbps12
L2 cache
3 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB1.5 MB
TDP
160 W120W125W120W100W75W>75W
Transistors
10.8 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion6.6 billion4.7 billion4.7 billion
Die Size
445 mm²284mm2284mm2284mm2284mm2200mm2200mm2
Price
$349$279$229$229$159$149$119?

News Source: Videocardz

Products mentioned in this post

GTX 1650
GTX 1650
USD 398

The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.

Submit

Related