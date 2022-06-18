NVIDIA’s Entry-Level GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card Shows Up In Custom Gigabyte Flavors, Perfect For Mini-ITX Builders

NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card custom designs from Gigabyte have been spotted over at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

Gigabyte Readies Three Mini-ITX Friendly Custom Designs of Upcoming Entry-Level NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 Graphics Card

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is going to be an entry-level solution and could be a perfect fit for PC builders that are working on budget-tier Mini-ITX builds. Three variants of the card from Gigabyte have been listed over at EEC as discovered by Komachi. These include the:

GV-N1630OC-4GB

GV-N1630OC-4GL

GV-N1630D6-4GL

The first variant is most likely going to be a single-fan design with a dual-slot cooler and a Mini-ITX PCB while the latter two are low-profile variants with a d dual-slot and dual-fan cooler but in a half-height form factor. The top model will come in factory overclocked flavors while the low-profile will get both standard and factory overclocked models. It is likely that the factory overclock will be with-in the 75W TDP package.

The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 is expected to utilize a cut-down TU117 GPU with 512 CUDA cores, lower than the GeForce GTX 1650 model, which offers 896 cores. The card will also pack a 4 GB and 64-bit memory bus, a huge cut-down from the 128-bit bus that the TU117 GPU has at its disposal.





The memory bandwidth, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 will pump up to 96 GB/s. The bandwidth is less than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, a Pascal series graphics card from six years ago, but retains the 4GB GDDR6 memory base clock of 12 Gbps. Compared to the GTX 1650 GPU, the memory is well over 72% quicker than 3DMark benchmarks that have appeared online. While we know the current date for the GTX 1630 GPU from NVIDIA, we don't know the actual pricing or specific marketplace regions. The card is expected to launch in the coming weeks. It is safe to believe that NVIDIA might consider a $150 pricing for the new variant. Also, this would fit appropriately in that cost range considering the GTX 1650 already retails for $190. NVIDIA GeForce 16 Series Specifications GeForce RTX 2060 FE GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER 6GB

GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER 4 GB GeForce GTX 1650 4 GB GeForce GTX 1630 4 GB Architecture (GPU)

TU106 TU116-400 TU116-300 TU116-300 TU116 TU117 TU117 CUDA Cores

1920 1536 1408 1408 1280 896 512 Tensor Cores

240 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A RT cores

30 N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A N / A Texture Units

120 96 88 88 80 56 32 ROPs

48 48 48 48 32 32 32 Base Clock

1365 MHz 1500 MHz 1530 MHz 1530 MHz TBD 1485 MHz TBD GPU Boost

1680 MHz 1770 MHz 1785 MHz 1785 MHz TBD 1665 MHz 1800 MHz Memory

6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR6 6GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR5 4GB GDDR6? Memory Bus

192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 192-bit 128-bit 128-bit 64-bit Memory Clocks

14 Gbps 12 Gbps 14 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 Gbps 8 Gbps 12 L2 cache

3 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB 1.5 MB TDP

160 W 120W 125W 120W 100W 75W >75W Transistors

10.8 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 6.6 billion 4.7 billion 4.7 billion Die Size

445 mm² 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 284mm2 200mm2 200mm2 Price

$349 $279 $229 $229 $159 $149 $119?

