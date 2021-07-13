NVIDIA DLSS Boosts RDR2 Performance of up to 45% at 4K Resolution (Performance Mode)

NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is available now in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2 game, as part of today's larger 1.27 update titled 'Blood Money'.

The official benchmarks shared by NVIDIA indicate that the performance boost provided by NVIDIA DLSS in Red Dead Redemption 2 is slightly smaller compared to other titles. More specifically, when using Performance Mode at 4K resolution, you can expect up to 45% improved frame rates.

NVIDIA DLSS was also just added to the Unity 2021.2 beta version of the engine, available now for game developers. This should considerably help developers through the implementation process, provided that they are indeed using the High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) for their projects.