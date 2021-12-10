NVIDIA Claims GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Graphics Card Will Get Improved Supply By End of Decemeber

NVIDIA launched its GeForce RTX 2060 12GB GPU based on the Turing architecture a few days ago. The new RTX 2060 12GB card is equal to the RTX 2060 SUPER card but offers a lower bandwidth for memory and also is out of stock on major outlets but NVIDIA claims that things will improve by the end of this year.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12 GB Graphics Card To Get Improved Availability By End of This Year

The NVIDIA RTX 2060 12GB graphics card has a selling price between 600-700 EUR and is only located in European & Asian markets at the time of writing. The cost of the new card is almost 20% more price than the previous RTX 2060 6GB GPU from NVIDIA. It is unclear the actual MSRP of the new card due to the lack of information by NVIDIA. There is speculation that the reason for the lack of knowledge about this new card is due to a silent release to make it more accessible to customers and profit adequately, especially with the current shortages in the market.

NVIDIA will not release a Founders Edition for the 12GB RTX 2060 card. NVIDIA also launched the card to its partners exclusively, which could be trouble for consumers. With this exclusivity between NVIDIA and their partners, there's the possibility of AIBs, distributors, and retailers hiking prices. Also, consumers have to fear that scalpers will take advantage of the release and inflate the prices to unbelievable amounts on the black market.

What is even more surprising is the availability of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 12GB cards. Website PC Gamer received word from an NVIDIA spokesperson that the card's availability is to heavily increase towards the end of this month and through January 2022. If this information is true, quantities of the TU106-300 graphics cards have already begun shipping, giving another few weeks before we see AIBs prepared for the sale of the cards.

Partner card availability to ramp starting the end of December through January. NVIDIA Rep via PCGamer

There is speculation that the mysterious RTX 2060 12GB graphics cards are a sign that the market is improving. Unfortunately, that is probably quite farther from reality, as we will probably not see the GPU market fully recover until closer to sometime in 2023. AMD, NVIDIA, and Intel have all said that the market is still far from seeing light at the end of the shortages. Due to this high drop in the market, prices are estimated to still be extremely above the norm until supplies can be received from each of the varying markets.

Source: PC Gamer