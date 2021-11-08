  ⋮  

AMD Unveils Instinct MI200 ‘Aldebaran’ GPU, First 6nm MCM Product With 58 Billion Transistors, Over 14,000 Cores & 128 GB HBM2e Memory

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD has officially announced its next-generation MI200 HPC GPU codenamed Aldebaran that uses a 6nm CDNA 2 architecture to deliver insane compute performance.

AMD Unveils Instinct MI200, Powering The Next-Gen Compute Powerhouse With First 6nm MCM GPU Technology & Over 95 TFLOPs FP32 Performance

Inside the AMD Instinct MI200 is an Aldebaran GPU featuring two dies, a secondary and a primary. It has two dies with each consisting of 8 shader engines for a total of 16 SE's. Each Shader Engine packs 16 CUs with full-rate FP64, packed FP32 & a 2nd Generation Matrix Engine for FP16 & BF16 operations.

Each die, as such, is composed of 128 compute units or 8192 stream processors. This rounds up to a total of 220 compute units or 14,080 stream processors for the entire chip. The Aldebaran GPU is also powered by a new XGMI interconnect. Each chiplet features a VCN 2.6 engine and the main IO controller.

As for  DRAM, AMD has gone with an 8-channel interface consisting of 1024-bit interfaces for an 8192-bit wide bus interface. Each interface can support 2GB HBM2e DRAM modules. This should give us up to 16 GB of HBM2e memory capacity per stack and since there are eight stacks in total, the total amount of capacity would be a whopping 128 GB. That's 48 GB more than the A100 which houses 80 GB HBM2e memory. The full visualization of the Aldebaran GPU on the Instinct MI200 is available here.

AMD Radeon Instinct Accelerators 2020

Accelerator NameAMD Instinct MI300AMD Instinct MI250XAMD Instinct MI250AMD Instinct MI100AMD Radeon Instinct MI60AMD Radeon Instinct MI50AMD Radeon Instinct MI25AMD Radeon Instinct MI8AMD Radeon Instinct MI6
GPU ArchitectureTBA (CDNA 3)Aldebaran (CDNA 2)Aldebaran (CDNA 2)Arcturus (CDNA 1)Vega 20Vega 20Vega 10Fiji XTPolaris 10
GPU Process NodeAdvanced Process NodeAdvanced Process NodeAdvanced Process Node7nm FinFET7nm FinFET7nm FinFET14nm FinFET28nm14nm FinFET
GPU Dies4 (MCM)?2 (MCM)2 (MCM)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)1 (Monolithic)
GPU Cores28,160?14,08014,080?768040963840409640962304
GPU Clock SpeedTBA1700 MHz~1700 MHz~1500 MHz1800 MHz1725 MHz1500 MHz1000 MHz1237 MHz
FP16 ComputeTBA383 TOPsTBA185 TFLOPs29.5 TFLOPs26.5 TFLOPs24.6 TFLOPs8.2 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs
FP32 ComputeTBA95.8 TFLOPsTBA23.1 TFLOPs14.7 TFLOPs13.3 TFLOPs12.3 TFLOPs8.2 TFLOPs5.7 TFLOPs
FP64 ComputeTBA47.9 TFLOPsTBA11.5 TFLOPs7.4 TFLOPs6.6 TFLOPs768 GFLOPs512 GFLOPs384 GFLOPs
VRAMTBA128 GB HBM2e128 GB HBM2e32 GB HBM232 GB HBM216 GB HBM216 GB HBM24 GB HBM116 GB GDDR5
Memory ClockTBATBATBA1200 MHz1000 MHz1000 MHz945 MHz500 MHz1750 MHz
Memory BusTBA8192-bit8192-bit4096-bit bus4096-bit bus4096-bit bus2048-bit bus4096-bit bus256-bit bus
Memory BandwidthTBA~2 TB/s?~2 TB/s?1.23 TB/s1 TB/s1 TB/s484 GB/s512 GB/s224 GB/s
Form FactorTBADual Slot, Full Length / OAMDual Slot, Full Length / OAMDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Full LengthDual Slot, Half LengthSingle Slot, Full Length
CoolingTBAPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive CoolingPassive Cooling
TDPTBA500WTBA300W300W300W300W175W150W

