Menu
Company

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang To Host Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 on 9th August

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 28, 2022
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang To Host Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 on 9th August 1

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, will be holding a special address at SIGGRAPH 2022 on the 9th of August. SIGGRAPH is mostly centered around content creators and designers so it is likely that NVIDIA will give us a range of new software updates.

NVIDIA To "Illuminate The Future of Graphics" At SIGGRAPH 2022 During CEO Jensen Huang's Special Address

The NVIDIA Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 will take place at 9:00 AM (PDT) on the 9th of August (Tuesday) and will include several speakers including CEO, Jensen Huang. There will also be several in-person sessions that users can attend from the 9th of August till the 10th of August (10 AM PDT).

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
NVIDIA Delivers Up To 30% AI Performance Boost For Large Language Models

NVIDIA Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 - 9 AM PDT / 9th August

Join NVIDIA’s CEO and senior leaders to get a glimpse into the future of AI-infused virtual worlds. Discover the research and technology that power these worlds and how they open new frontiers for artistic expression and creativity or perfectly replicate nature’s systems.

The Art of Collaboration: NVIDIA, Omniverse, and GTC - 10 AM PDT / 10th August

Followed by a live Q&A with NVIDIA design and simulation experts, go behind the scenes of the 2022 Spring GTC and discover how NVIDIA’s creative, engineering, and research teams pushed the limits of NVIDIA GPUs, AI, USD, and Omniverse to deliver our most watched GTC ever.

SIGGRAPH Omniverse Community Livestream - 12 PM PDT / 9th August

Join us virtually for our community Livestream to get the latest on what's happening at SIGGRAPH, and hear from our experts, plus we'll announce the winners of the #MadeInMachinima contest! We're also hosting live chats on Discord during the SIGGRAPH sessions - join us.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang To Host Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 on 9th August 2

There are a total of 27 in-person sessions and events planned by NVIDIA for SIGGRAPH 2022 which you can check out here. Last year, the company unveiled both new software and hardware at the event so we can expect a similar type of announcement this year too.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order