NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang To Host Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 on 9th August

NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, will be holding a special address at SIGGRAPH 2022 on the 9th of August. SIGGRAPH is mostly centered around content creators and designers so it is likely that NVIDIA will give us a range of new software updates.

NVIDIA To "Illuminate The Future of Graphics" At SIGGRAPH 2022 During CEO Jensen Huang's Special Address

The NVIDIA Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 will take place at 9:00 AM (PDT) on the 9th of August (Tuesday) and will include several speakers including CEO, Jensen Huang. There will also be several in-person sessions that users can attend from the 9th of August till the 10th of August (10 AM PDT).

Join NVIDIA’s CEO and senior leaders at the #SIGGRAPH2022 virtual special address to discover the research and technology behind the future of AI-infused virtual worlds. August 9 at 9:00 a.m. PDT. — NVIDIA Design & Visualization (@NVIDIADesign) July 27, 2022

NVIDIA Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 - 9 AM PDT / 9th August