NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang To Host Special Address at SIGGRAPH 2022 on 9th August

Join NVIDIA’s CEO and senior leaders to get a glimpse into the future of AI-infused virtual worlds. Discover the research and technology that power these worlds and how they open new frontiers for artistic expression and creativity or perfectly replicate nature’s systems.
The Art of Collaboration: NVIDIA, Omniverse, and GTC - 10 AM PDT / 10th August
Followed by a live Q&A with NVIDIA design and simulation experts, go behind the scenes of the 2022 Spring GTC and discover how NVIDIA’s creative, engineering, and research teams pushed the limits of NVIDIA GPUs, AI, USD, and Omniverse to deliver our most watched GTC ever.
SIGGRAPH Omniverse Community Livestream - 12 PM PDT / 9th August
Join us virtually for our community Livestream to get the latest on what's happening at SIGGRAPH, and hear from our experts, plus we'll announce the winners of the #MadeInMachinima contest! We're also hosting live chats on Discord during the SIGGRAPH sessions - join us.
There are a total of 27 in-person sessions and events planned by NVIDIA for SIGGRAPH 2022 which you can check out here. Last year, the company unveiled both new software and hardware at the event so we can expect a similar type of announcement this year too.
