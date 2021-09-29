NVIDIA Announces GTC Featuring New AI Tech & Products, CEO Jensen Huang To Address Keynote on 9th November

NVIDIA has announced its GTC keynote at which CEO Jensen Huang will take center stage on the 9th of November.

NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, To Address GTC Keynote on 9th November - Will Unveil New AI Tech & Products

According to NVIDIA, the virtual GTC keynote will take place from 8th till 11th of November. CEO, Jensen Huang, will be addressing the keynote along with several executives from other companies on the 9th of November at 9 AM Central Time. The company has also announced that the event will host a range of new AI technologies and products with a focus on deep learning, data science, high-performance computing, robotics, data center/networking, and graphics.

NVIDIA Invites Developers To Test Experimental DLSS Models Directly From Company’s Supercomputer

Our next #GTC21 is free, so everyone has access to the 500+ conference talks—including technical, business strategy, and getting-started sessions built to inform and accelerate how you do your life's work. November 8-11. https://t.co/frwdWf5eoc pic.twitter.com/Ce78gpn4Dg — NVIDIA GTC (@NVIDIAGTC) September 24, 2021

Following are the major speakers at the NVIDIA GTC event:

Anima Anandkumar, director of ML research at NVIDIA and Bren Professor at Caltech

Alan Aspuru-Guzik, professor of chemistry and computer science, University of Toronto

Alan Bekker, head of conversational AI, Snap

Samy Bengio, senior director of AI and ML research, Apple

Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of AI and ML, World Economic Forum

Axel Gern, CTO, Daimler Trucks

Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science, Stanford University

Keith Perry, CIO, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Venkatesh Ramanathan, director of data science, PayPal

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist, OpenAI

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO, Epic Games

Nir Zuk, founder and CTO, Palo Alto Networks

Huang’s keynote will be livestreamed on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. Central European Time/4 p.m. China Standard Time/12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, with a rebroadcast at 8 a.m. PDT for viewers in the Americas. Registration is free and is not required to view the keynote. More than 200,000 developers, innovators, researchers and creators are expected to register for the event, which will focus on deep learning, data science, high performance computing, robotics, data center/networking and graphics. Speakers share the latest breakthroughs that are transforming some of the world’s largest industries, such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail and finance. Leaders from hundreds of other organizations will also present, including Amazon, Arm, AstraZeneca, Baidu, BMW, Domino’s, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Ford, Google, Kroger, Microsoft, MIT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Red Hat, Rolls-Royce, Salesforce, Samsung, ServiceNow, Snap, Volvo, Walmart and WPP. “GTC is a great opportunity for developers and business leaders to learn the latest advances in AI, accelerated computing and computer graphics from the world’s top innovators, scientists and researchers,” said Greg Estes, vice president of Developer Programs at NVIDIA. “Startups, academia and the largest enterprises all come together at GTC, giving attendees a unique opportunity to share ideas and collaborate across boundaries to create the future.” In recent years, GTC has expanded from high performance computing and graphics to include areas such as cloud and enterprise computing, where AI breakthroughs are often deployed. The keynote and other talks provide corporate and IT leaders the latest on how to configure secure, accelerated data centers that support modern workloads including AI, machine learning and natural language processing. via NVIDIA

This event shouldn't be mistaken with the core GTC that will take place next year on 21st March 2022. With that said, we can expect a range of technologies, not just limited to datacenter, to be unveiled during the keynote.