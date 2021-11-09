NVIDIA Announces AGX Orin & Jetson AGX Orin Platforms Powered by Orin SOC: 12 ARM Hercules CPU Cores & Ampere GPU

NVIDIA has unveiled its brand new Orin SOC-powered AGX Orin & Jetson AGX Orin platforms. The new Orin-powered platform will be shipping in early 2022, offering a powerful platform for robotics and development ecosystems.

NVIDIA's Orin SOC Comes To AGX & Jetson AGX Platforms, Powered By Orin SOC With 12 ARM Cores & Ampere GPU

The Orin SOC was announced all the way back in 2019 for the Drive AGX platform but the company is now bringing it to a wider audience in the form of the AGX & Jetson AGX development kits.

SOC Name Tegra X1 Parker Xavier Orin Atlan Process Technology 20nm TSMC 16nm TSMC 12nm TSMC 8nm Samsung 5nm TSMC? SOC Transistors 2 Billion (Tegra X1) N/A 7 Billion (Xavier) 17 Billion (Orin) TBA GPU Architecture Maxwell (256 Core) Pascal (256 Core) Volta (512 Core) Ampere (2048) Ada Lovelace? CPU 16 Core ARM CPU 12 Core ARM CPU 8 Core ARM CPU 12 Core ARM CPU Grace Next CPU Cores CPU Architecture 4x Cortex A57

4x Cortex A53 4x Denver A53

8x Cortex A57 Carmel ARM64 8 Core CPU (8 MB L2 + 4 MB L3) ARM Herclues Cores (A72AE) Next-Gen Neoverse System Memory LPDDR4 8 GB LPDDR4 (50+ GB/s) 16 GB 256-bit LPDDR4 LPDDR4x LPDDR5x

The singular Orin SOC aims to deliver 200 TOPs of performance on a single chip, featuring a total of 17 billion transistors and delivering roughly 7 times the performance of NVIDIA's Xavier SOCs. It has a total of 12 ARM Cortex-A78AE cores along with the Ampere GPU architecture. The two platforms are being announced today and we will start off by detailing the AGX ORIN platform.

The AGX Orin is designed as a Computational Sensing Instrument platform and features the NVIDIA ConnectX-7 platform along with the Orin SOC. The system can also be equipped with up to an RTX A6000 graphics card for increased performance throughput.

“As robotics and embedded computing transform manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, smart cities and other essential sectors of the economy, the demand for processing continues to surge,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of embedded and edge computing at NVIDIA. “Jetson AGX Orin addresses this need, enabling the 850,000 Jetson developers and over 6,000 companies building commercial products on it to create and deploy autonomous machines and edge AI applications that once seemed impossible.” via NVIDIA

Moving over to the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, the development kit provides 6x the processing power and maintains form factor and pin compatibility with its predecessor, Jetson AGX Xavier. It delivers 200 trillion operations per second, similar to that of a GPU-enabled server but in a size that fits in the palm of your hand.

Computing Platform for Real-Time Sensing Medical Instruments, Devices

NVIDIA AGX Orin powers NVIDIA Clara Holoscan, a new computing platform for the healthcare industry that allows developers to build software-defined medical devices which run low-latency streaming applications on the edge. This processing power is needed for devices such as robotic surgery, endoscopy, and diagnostic imaging systems to process physics, imaging, and visualization and enable real-time AI-decision support for doctors. Clara Holoscan gives developers a flexible platform to create AI microservices that run low-latency streaming applications on devices while passing more complex tasks to the data center.

New Era of Transportation Built on NVIDIA DRIVE Orin

DRIVE AGX Orin, also powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture like Jetson AGX Orin, is the platform of choice for the transportation industry. It is the advanced processor behind the newly announced NVIDIA DRIVE Concierge and DRIVE Chauffeur — two AI platforms dedicated to redefining the passenger experience inside the car through AI assistants, and to powering safe, autonomous driving, respectively. Numerous global auto and truck makers, new energy vehicle startups and shuttle companies are using its high-performance AI compute for their next generation of intelligent, software-defined mobility solutions.

Jetson AGX Orin Availability

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin module and developer kit will be available in the first quarter of 2022.