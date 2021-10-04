NVIDIA Allegedly Launching RTX 3090 SUPER, RTX 3070 Ti 16GB And RTX 2060 12GB By January 2022

Twitter user @hongxing2020 tweeted three NVIDIA cards—the NVIDIA RTX 3090 SUPER, RTX 3070 Ti, and RTX 2060—with a possible launch time of January of next year.

已經確認

nvidia 2022年1月 公開：

1.3090 SUPER

2.3070Ti 16G

3.2060 12G

之前的傳聞都是真的！ — hongxing2020 (@hongxing2020) October 4, 2021

This is still under speculation, due to NVIDIA not releasing official information about the three newest graphics cards. If the above information is correct, then not only will we be seeing the new RTX 3090 SUPER (GA102) model, but also the RTX 3070 Ti with sixteen gigabytes of onboard memory. Also seen will be the NVIDIA RTX 2060 with twelve gigabytes of onboard memory.

Recently, it was reported that the RTX 2060 was the Turing mid-level graphics card, but with double the amount of memory. What was not reported was about the updated RTX 3070 Ti with the 16GB memory. It is still unknown if the amount of memory is correct or merely speculated.

It is also unknown what will happen to the current three models. Could NVIDIA be upgrading the RTX 3070 Ti to utilize more memory at a higher efficiency than the current RTX 3080 series? It would no be surprising, due to the current RTX 3060 GPU that is utilizing twelve gigabytes of onboard memory.

The NVIDIA SUPER series of desktop GPUs were recently tweeted by @kopite7kimi:

Let's make a summary.

3090S 10752 24GB G6X

3080S 8960 12GB G6X

3070S 5888 8G G6X

3060S 5632 12G G6

Although I doubt the specs of some of them and the name of 90S.

👀👀👀 — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) September 22, 2021

The above tweet from September showed that we should be expecting to see NVIDIA release an RTX 3090 SUPER with 24GBs of memory, the RTX SUPER 3080 with 12GB memory, the RTX SUPER 3070 with 8GB of memory, and the RTX SUPER 3060 with 12GB of memory. It is possible that NVIDIA is removing their 8GB variants currently on the market to make way for stronger capacity GPUs. If so, then it would place them above AMD with their launch of the Radeon RX 6600 standard and XT variant with eight gigabytes onboard.

Currently, both NVIDIA and AMD are showing that they are moving away from producing any further GPUs with less than eight gigabytes of memory onboard, allowing for consumers to utilize stronger and more efficient GPUs than previous years. Also, with the current market prices for GPUs still far above normal pricing, it is possible that Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA are all three preparing newer cards with more pleasing additions for when the market finally decides to lower and plateau at more reasonable prices.

Source: @hongxing2020, @kopite7kimi