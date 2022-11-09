Menu
NVIDIA 16-Pin “12VHPWR” Connector Updates: JonnyGuru Recommends Users To Check Connection, PCI-SIG Working on Revision

Jason R. Wilson
Nov 9, 2022, 01:27 AM EST
Since the release of the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, NVIDIA has seen multiple reports of issues with the 12VHPWR 16-pin power connector. Corsair's power supply expert, "JonnyGuru," believes the issue lies in user error.

NVIDIA 16-Pin "12VHPWR" Connector Issues Maybe Occurring Due To User-Error, Highlights JonnyGuru

JonnyGuru explains that users may not be fully inserting the 16-pin "12VHPWR" connector cable into the graphics card, which would cause issues with the connection itself, with wires melting and the connectors overheating.

This theory is not new, as discussed previously, but is one in ideas that have arisen within technology circles from content creators, experts, and media sources. This also remains a theory, as no complete evidence supports the idea. However, JonnyGuru does show us how he reached this verdict with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU hardware and connection issues.

First, the Corsair PSU expert uses a Corsair HX1500i, utilizing three PCIe cables connected to NVIDIA's 16-pin "12VHPWR" adapter. Included in the testing is a thermistor to monitor temperatures and tie around the wires to ensure that the cables would not bend as much. To initiate the problem, he began damaging the connectors, especially the durability of the joints that were soldered on the connection. Everything was still in place after that test, and the temperature remained as high as 53°C.

Next, he researched all known cases of melted and warped connections, reviewing each published picture & comparing undamaged connections to ones that were part of the melting & overheating issues. Recognizing similarities across all manufacturers, he came to a single conclusion.

ANY 12VHPWR connector can potentially burn up because ANY of them can be hard to insert.

... VERY DIFFICULT to insert completely.

— JonnyGuru, Corsair's expert on power supply units

The PSU expert for Corsair noticed that it was not fully connected to the GPU in images where the cable or connection was damaged. He does recommend that users who own the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card and are worried that the same might happen to them to use dielectric grease (around four dollars on Amazon) — a minimal amount — to the power connector.

NVIDIA has not revealed any details or answers to the public since this has begun. It is known that the company has treated this issue with the utmost priority. Meanwhile, a new notification from PCI-SIG is being shared which might hint at a new revision of the 16-pin "12VHPWR" cable to be published by 6th December 2022. The latest review zone shows an ECR or Engineering Change Request has been made and will close by the 20th of December, 2022.

News Source: Tomshardware, JonnyGuru

