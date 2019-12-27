Intel Unleashing Core i9-10900K CPU 10-Core CPU, Unlocked Up To 125W TDP, Clock Speeds Will Higher Than Ever Before!

Intel has always kept its TDP envelopes under 95W for most parts but it seems that when faced with the threat of AMD Ryzen processors, it has decided to take off the gloves and unleash its flagship enthusiast part to 125W (Momomo via Videocardz). With the 95W part already capable of hitting 5.1GHz turbo, we can only guess what the 125W part will look like. Chances are you are looking at even higher all-core turbos and significantly higher sustained boost clocks. This is one part where Intel is going to showcase its dominance in clockspeeds to the max.

Intel's flagship Core i9-10900K CPU will be unlocked to 125W TDP and show off the company's clock speed dominance

It is well known that Intel's 14nm process is one of the most mature nodes in existence. With super high yields and a die quality which can sustain insanely high clock speeds, Intel has very little choice but to utilize the only remaining ace it has in its playbook: unleash the full potential of the 14nm process. The Intel Core i9 10900K will be manufactured on this 14nm node and unlike other mainstream processors that usually top out at 95W - will be unlocked up to 125W. This will allow the processor to sustain much higher clock speeds across all cores and boost higher than ever before. I would not be surprised to see 5.1GHz+ boost clocks common on all SKUs and an all-core boost that puts most processors to shame.

Intel's 10th generation Comet Lake-S series will be hosted on the company's Z490 chipset and will be the company's first mainstream platform to break the 8-core limit and transition to 10-cores. Depending on how Intel chooses to price this, CML-S is one of the few platforms that can give trouble to AMD's Ryzen lineup. The leaked slide shows that Intel is planning to extend the enthusiast side of their mainstream platform to 125W (with an option to configure it down to 95W where required). The mainstream-mainstream part of the lineup will be 65W and the low power lineup will be 25W.

The Core i9-10900K, Core i7-10700K and Core i5-10600K will all be 125W TDP parts. Intel has realized, correctly, that the 95W TDP limitation is something that makes very little sense considering the quality of prevailing power supplies. That additional 30W can make a lot of difference in sustaining clock speeds and will make little to no difference in compatibility with existing systems. Besides, the target market for these is usually enthusiasts/gamers who normally rely on overkill PSUs that can easily handle 30W more. Even OEM builds should be perfectly fine with this slight increase.

The CML-S platform is rumored to land sometime in 1H 2020 and we will probably see this at CES 2020 with availability in early 2020. This is scheduled to be Intel's last iteration of the 14nm process before 10nm processors start to hit the market in late 2020. If the specifications are to be believed (and there is no reason for this leak to be inaccurate) then Intel's 14nm is going to go out with a bang - as one of the most successful processes in the company's history.

What we know about Intel's 10th generation processors so far

Following are some of the main platform features of the 10th Generation Comet Lake-S family:

Up To 10 processor cores for enhanced performance

Up To 30 PCH-H High-Speed I/O lanes for port flexibility

Up To 40 PCIe 3.0 Lanes (16 CPU, up to 24 PCH)

Media & Display features for premium 4K content support

Integrated + Discrete Intel Wireless-AC (Wi-Fi/BT CNVi) Support

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Support

Enhanced Core and memory overclock

Integrated USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10 Gb/s) support

Intel Rapid Storage Technology (Intel RST)

Programmable (Open FW SDK) Quad-Core Audio DSP

C10 & S0ix Support for Modern Standby

Intel Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700 125W 10th Gen Desktop CPUs

The Intel Core i9-10900K and Core i7-10700K are 10-core/20-thread and 8-core/16-thread processors respectively but both feature a TDP of 125W. The i9-10900K and 10700K feature an L2 cache of 20MB and 16MB respectively and while the clock speeds of both processors are unknown - they will be at least 5.1 GHz and 4.8GHz respectively.

Intel Core i5-10600 125W 10th Gen Desktop CPUs

In terms of specifications, the Core i5-10600 is a 6 core and 12 thread processor, featuring a base clock of 3.3 GHz and a boost clock which is likely to be 4.5 GHz (single-core). This is a tad bit faster than Core i5-10500, which is also a 6 core and 12 thread chip, but has a base clock of 3.2 GHz and a boost clock of 4.3 GHz (single-core). TDP will be 125W.

Intel Core i5-10400, Entry-Level 6 Core and 12 Thread Desktop CPU

The Core i5-10400 is an entry-level 6 core and 12 thread 10th, Gen Desktop CPU. The chip is said to feature a base clock of 3.5 GHz and a boost frequency of 4.1 GHz. Again, this is a nice boost over the 2.90 GHz base and 4.1 GHz boost of previously released Core i5-9400, which had 6 cores and 6 threads with the same clock speeds.

Intel Core i3-10300 65W 4 Core and 8 Thread Desktop CPU

Finally, we have the Core i3-10300 which is a 4 core and 8 thread CPU with a base clock of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock of 4.2 GHz. Now compared to Core i3-9300, Core i3-10300 actually has the same base clock but a lower boost clock of -100 MHz. However, i3-10300 has four extra threads which Core i3-9300 doesn't and that might explain the 100 MHz lower frequency.