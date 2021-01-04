Nova Launcher Version 7 Will Bring New Animations and More

Nova Launcher is perhaps one of the best launchers available in the market at the time of writing, and I don't remember the last time I used a smartphone that was not running Nova Launcher. It has been over a decade since the launcher first made its debut, and even till today, it has been getting constant updates and all the nice features that one could expect from it.

However, the launcher is still based on the Launcher2 app from AOSP, and it has become a lot difficult for the developers to merge the new change to the launcher.

New Nova Launcher Version Will Bring a Lot of New Changes, Beta Now Available

The next major update of the Nova Launcher will be version 7, and it will be based on the Launcher3 from AOSP, and this overhaul means that you are getting access to a bunch of new design tweaks as well as animations. You can check out the animations below, courtesy of XDA.

For those interested, the Nova Launcher version 7 is now available for public beta testing, and you can get your hands on it by heading over to the Discord channel. In addition to that, you can see the changelog below.

Radial folder icon layouts

Vertical paginated folder scrolling

Swipe Down action on icons (Prime)

Search bar and Tab bar in app drawer can be placed at the bottom

More Nova search window and bar options

Save APK popup menu action

More

It is important to keep in mind that this changelog is just what the initial beta release brings, which means that future releases and the final release will ultimately have more features to offer.

For those interested, head over to this link, and you can grab the launcher. The best part is that you can report any bugs or issues you might encounter on the official channel.