Nothing Phone (1) is Finally Launching Later this Year with Snapdragon Processor and More

Despite only launching just one product, Carl Pei has finally confirmed the plans to launch an Android-powered smartphone called the "phone (1)" and it will be coming out this year in summer. So, In one way or another, the Nothing Phone (1) is official.

At the moment, we have absolutely no information on what the hardware is going to be but Pei did share details on the software that is going to ship with the Nothing Phone (1). This will be the company's first Android-powered smartphone and will have Nothing OS pre-installed. This is a third-party skin and it is said to "effortlessly connect and integrate Nothing products.” This is surprising because, at the moment, ear (1) Bluetooth earbuds are the only thing that Nothing is selling. However, Nothing OS will also integrate with “products from other world-leading brands”

One UI 4.1 is Now Rolling Out to Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip

The Nothing Phone (1) Looks to be An Interesting Device But Will it Work?

Nothing OS on the Nothing Phone (1) is said to be designed to “products from other world-leading brands” which sounds familiar considering how OnePlus, a company that was co-founded by Pei also promised to do the same. As an Android user, I am definitely looking forward to seeing what Nothing OS has to offer and I am more interested to see how it stacks up against One UI and Oxygen OS, for that matter. Other features include “bespoke fonts, colors, graphical elements, and sounds” on top of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.











Sadly, at the moment, we know that the Nothing Phone (1) is not expected to see the light of day until later this year, but an early preview of the Nothing OS will be available via its launcher. Nothing also confirmed that it will be available for downloading on select phones from April but did not specify which phones.

We also know that the Nothing Phone (1) will ship with a Snapdragon processor, but at the moment, we are not sure if it will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or just something else.

Are you excited to see what the Nothing Phone (1) is all about or is it just going to die down as the Essential phone did? Let us know in the comments.