Menu
Company

Not Everyone Agrees Ethereum (ETH) Is About To Become a Deflationary Asset – Here’s Why

Rohail Saleem
Aug 28, 2022
Ethereum

This is not investment advice. The author has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Wccftech.com has a disclosure and ethics policy.

The recent spectacular pump in the price of Ethereum (ETH) is largely a function of the hype that has been consistently building around the upcoming merge event and the oft-repeated prognosis that the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is about to turn into an almost perfect deflationary asset in a world beset by raging inflation. However, as with almost all things in life, the reality is much more nuanced.

As a refresher, the upcoming merge event will formalize Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) transaction authentication mechanism, where miners expend computational power to win the right to authenticate incoming transactions, to one based on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) framework, where validators lock up a specific amount of Ethereum in dedicated nodes in order to compete with each other to authenticate transactions and introduce new blocks into the chain.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
The Lower Ethereum Goes Right Now, the More Forceful Would Be the Ensuing Rip in the Post-merge Era

We’ve explained Ethereum’s deflationary case in detail in a dedicated post. Please do try to go over that article to gain critical insight into the opposite view that will be explained here.

Jordi Alexander is the CIO of Selini Capital and a game theorist. Bankless recently explained his bearish take on Ethereum’s deflationary characteristics in a dedicated newsletter. We’ll add to Jordi Alexander’s analysis in this post.

Everyone agrees that the upcoming merge event will drastically reduce Ethereum’s issuance. After all, a PoS framework is much more efficient than one based on PoW and requires the expenditure of significantly fewer resources. Currently, miners are responsible for the issuance of around 13,000 ETH per day. With the advent of the PoS transaction authentication framework, just around 2,000 ETH per day would be issued in the beginning to authenticate transactions. As the coins staked on the Ethereum network grow, this daily issuance is expected to rise to around 5,000 ETH, still corresponding to a decrease of over 60 percent.

Ethereum’s burn mechanism underpins much of the recent deflationary projections. This mechanism was introduced as part of the Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 innovation. The overhaul introduced a base fee that was determined in real-time using network congestion as its primary input. This base fee is burnt, while the validators’ rewards predominantly consist of two variables: the tip fee, which is the cost incurred by a user to prioritize the processing of a particular transaction, and the block subsidy, which is currently fixed at 2 ETH per block and is divided equally among all of the validators. Please go through the YouTube video above for additional clarity.

However, there is a problem here. Elevated burn requires network congestion, which has not existed for quite a while now. In fact, barring a new sensational phenomenon – such as the launch of virtual real estate bidding in BAYC’s metaverse initiative, Otherside, which had last caused Ethereum fees to jump drastically – the base fee, hence the burn, is expected to remain muted. This undercuts Ethereum’s deflationary projections.

Related StoryRohail Saleem
TRON Founder Justin Sun Is Now Blocked on Aave After Receiving a Random Gift of 0.1 Ethereum From Tornado Cash
Source: https://cryptonews.com/exclusives/how-the-ethereum-merge-could-impact-staking-yields.htm

This brings us to the last critical element – staking yield and the upcoming onslaught of staked ETH on the network. Ethereum is currently offering an annualized staking yield of 4.04 percent. Messages that Ethereum’s yield will exceed a 25 percent APR in the immediate aftermath of the merge event populate social media platforms. However, this is only expected to be a temporary phenomenon, even if realized. After all, such a high yield is sure to attract a flood of staking activity, which would then reduce the yield, as illustrated in the snippet above. Crucially, the more ETH is staked, the higher is Ethereum’s issuance, which then reduces the coin’s deflationary prospects.

Vitalik Buterin had claimed back in July that the annual issuance of ETH would be equal to 166 times the square root of the number of staked coins after the merge. As of this moment, 13.369 million Ethereum coins have been staked on the Beacon Chain. By applying Buterin’s calculations, the annual issuance of Ethereum based on the current staked level equates to 606,959.54 ETH or 1,662.90 ETH per day. Now, over the past 7 days, 7,099 ETH were burnt, equating to a daily burn rate of 1,014.14 ETH.

As is evident from this simple calculation above, at the prevailing network activity, Ethereum will continue to add 648.76 ETH to its net supply per day, which is far from deflationary. Of course, with the staking activity expected to grow exponentially after the merge, this net addition to Ethereum’s supply will only become more pronounced, barring a dramatic uptake in the overall network activity.

So, why is there such a dramatic discrepancy between those predicting a deflationary future for Ethereum and those urging caution? Well, the issue boils down to the analysts’ assumptions about Ethereum’s base fee. If you are predicting a massive surge based on the recent historical norm, obviously, Ethereum’s burn rate is going to increase, thereby heralding deflationary tailwinds. However, if you expect the base fee to remain at the current levels, then the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap will continue to remain inflationary.

On the sentiment front, as evidenced by the tweet above, Ethereum continues to face major macroeconomic headwinds. In this environment, should Ethereum fail to demonstrate its bandied-about deflationary characteristics, readers should expect a significant price slump as expectations are reset.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order