HMD Global has finally lifted the curtains off of the first 5G enabled phone in the shape of Nokia 8.3 5G. The device was announced officially alongside Nokia 5.3, a mid-ranger, but all eyes are on the bigger brother that continues the trend Nokia is known for and offers an affordable alternative to the other devices available in the market.

The phone comes with a pretty nice set of specifications but does not cost a lot of money either.

Nokia 8.3 5G Comes With Snapdragon 765G, 6/8GB RAM, 128GB of Internal Storage and 4,500 mAh Battery

As per HMD Global, this is a flagship device, and we have already talked about the specs. Still, for those interested, the phone is going to bring the Snapdragon 765G as well as support for 5G network. You are also getting a choice between 6 and 8GB of RAM coupled with either 64BG or 128GB of internal storage. On the back, you are getting a 64-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor that can be used for portraits.

You are also getting 4,500 mAh battery and on the front, you have a 6.81-inch display with a punch-hole camera that is a 24-megapixel sensor.

As far as the configuration is concerned, if you are looking to get the 6GB variant, you are going to get 64GB of internal storage. With 8GB RAM variant, you are getting 128GB variant. You can take a look at the device below.







If you are looking to get your hands on the device, Nokia will be selling this device for $650 for 6GB RAM/64GB storage and $695 for the higher specced model that is going to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Nokia has stated that the device will be going on sale this summer, however, we are not sure which markets the device will be hitting.

Do you think the price Nokia is charging for the device is fair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.