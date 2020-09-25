Nokia 7.3 Renders Show the Phone from the Front and the Back

Nokia has a pretty decent history of smartphones and while they are not breaking any records, the phones they are making are pretty good for how much you pay for them. Now the renders for the Nokia 7.3 have surfaced online and they show the device from both the front and the side, confirming major design languages and what you should be expecting.

The Leaked Nokia 7.3 Renders Show a Circular Camera Setup on the Back Along with a Rear Fingerprint Sensor

It is important you understand that these renders are CAD-based, but they do give a pretty good idea about how the device is going to look like. The leak is coming from the collaboration of @OnLeaks and IPEEWorld. If you are a fan of how the Nokia phones are designed, you would be glad to know that the design does not really stray away from what Nokia is known for.

The renders do confirm a number of details about the phone that we are going to be getting. The Nokia 7.3 will bring a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a hole-punch camera on the upper notch, a headphone jack, as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button.

As far as rest of the specs are concerned, you are most likely getting a Snapdragon 690 which will also bring 5G connectivity, which means that the pricing is more than likely going to be in line the other 5G phones available in the market.

The Nokia 7.3 is also said to have a 4,000 mah battery that will have 18W wired charging, and a USB-C as well. You will get a 48-megapixel main sensor but other than that, we have no information on what the camera setup is going to be.

On the back, you have a fingerprint sensor, which has become a staple for Nokia phones so we are not surprised to say that. There is no under-display fingerprint reader which could suggest that this phone is going to be on the affordable end. You can look at the CAD video showing the device below.