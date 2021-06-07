Noctua’s NH-P1 Is A Juggernaut Fanless CPU Cooler, $100 US Pricing & Insane Passive Heatsink Design

Noctua's insanely massive and the company's first fanless CPU cooler, the NH-P1, has finally been unveiled. The cooler comes with a fully passive design and is compatible with all the latest socket series while offering one of the best passive-cooling performance on high-end CPUs such as AMD Ryzen and Intel 11th Gen.

Noctua's Juggernaut NH-P1 Fanless CPU Cooler Unveiled, $100 US For Fully Passive & Noise-Free Design

The NH-P1 was first revealed in the prototype stage during Computex 2019. Talking to Noctua's Jakob Dellinger, we learned that the company was planning to introduce the passive heatsink in the market around Q4 2019 however, a lot of design changes and updates had to be made prior to its release hence the product was pushed back again and again. The world was also hit by a pandemic around the same time which further delayed the latest entrant in Noctua's cooling stack. It is Q2 2021 now and we are finally going to get the product on retail shelves.

Noctua Will Offer Intel Alder Lake ‘LGA 1700’ CPU Socket Compatibility Through Upgrade Kit

It looks like Noctua NH-P1 is ready for launch as indicated in a new listing over at Newegg (that has now been removed). Following are the main features of the heatsink:

Fanless heatsink for 100% silent cooling through natural convection (see setup guidelines & list of recommended cases) or semi-passive setups with virtually inaudible NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan (optional)

100% RAM compatibility on AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1200/115x, clears the top PCIe slot on most ATX and µATX motherboards

Professional, Torx-based SecuFirm2+ mounting system for Intel LGA115x (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156), LGA1200, LGA20xx (LGA2066, LGA2011-0, LGA2011-3) & AMD AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+), FM1

Further improved second-generation NT-H2 thermal compound for optimal overall cooling performance

Recommended for CPUs with low to moderate heat dissipation (see CPU compatibility list), e.g. Intel 9900K, 9700K or AMD Ryzen 2700X, 3950X 3700X, 3400G, etc.

As you can tell, the Noctua NH-P1 aims to be the passive cooler to rule them all. Based on the CPUs listed, the heatsink should have a thermal dissipation power of around 300W or even greater. The heatsink comes with six massive heat pipes that run from the base heatsink to the main one on the top. The heatsink has a top-down design and enough clearance room to support longer memory DIMMs.

To push things further, the Noctua NH-P1 can be equipped with the ultra-silent NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan (120mm) which provides ultra-low and quiet operation. You also get the latest & award-winning NT-H2 thermal paste with the package. Interestingly, Noctua isn't providing a TDP spec for the NH-P1 but instead listing down CPUs that are recommended for use in a fully passive environment. It's stated that the cooler is not suitable for overclocking or CPUs with high heat-loads. The Intel Core i9-9900K is listed on Newegg which has a PL2 rating of 210W. We will be providing the full CPU list once Noctua posts it.

As for socket compatibility, you can expect Noctua's SecuFrim 2+ mounting system with modern Intel LGA and AMD AM/FM socket support. Noctua has already confirmed that it will also offer an Intel LGA 1700 CPU socket upgrade kit in the future. The pricing of this beast is $100 US as per Newegg so stay tuned for the launch to happen soon.

News Source: FanlessTech