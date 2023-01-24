Noctua NH-L9a Is A Low-Profile AM5 Cooler That’s Perfect For AMD’s Super-Efficient Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Noctua has launched its NH-L9a CPU cooler which features a low-profile design & is compatible with AM5 socket to cool AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

Noctua Brings Low-Profile Cooling To AM5 With NH-L9a CPU Cooler, Designed For AMD's Efficient Ryzen 7000 Chips

The Noctua NH-L9a is an expansion to the NH-L9 series of low-profile coolers. These coolers are designed purely with HTPC and SFF PCs in mind. Noctua is primarily targeting AMD's 65W CPUs that were recently introduced but the company also states that the high-end Ryzen 7000 X-series can run perfectly well with up to 130W thermal dissipation power.

Press Release: Noctua today presented the latest addition to its successful NH-L9 series of low-profile CPU coolers: At a height of only 37mm, the new NH-L9a-AM5 and NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black are an excellent choice for quiet, ultra-compact HTPCs or Small Form Factor (SFF) systems using AMD’s latest, AM5-based Ryzen processors.

“AMD’s just-released 65W Ryzen CPUs are ideal for building small yet highly powerful systems, and our new NH-L9a-AM5 is the perfect cooler to match”, explains Roland Mossig (CEO). “It can easily cool the new 7900, 7700 and 7600 at ultra-quiet fan speeds and offers plenty of headroom if customers want to push them beyond 65W - we’ve actually been running up to 130W on the Ryzen 7950X and 7900X!”

Since the original NH-L9a coolers for AM3 and AM4 have received more than 100 awards and recommendations from international hardware websites and magazines, the new AM5 revision builds on the same proven heatsink design to provide excellent low-profile cooling performance for AMD’s latest Ryzen processors.

2 of 9

At a height of only 37mm, the NH-L9a is ideal for extremely slim cases and, due to its small footprint, it provides 100% RAM and PCIe compatibility as well as easy access to near-socket connectors even on tightly packed mini-ITX motherboards. The custom-designed SecuFirm2 mounting system for the AM5 socket makes installation a breeze and, thanks to the highly optimized NF-A9x14 92mm fan that supports fully automatic speed control via PWM, the NH-L9a-AM5 runs remarkably quietly. The chromax.black version with its black fan and black coated heatsink combines these assets with a sleek stealth look.

2 of 9

Topped off with Noctua’s renowned NT-H1 thermal compound, the NH-L9a-AM5, and NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black combine everything users have come to expect from Noctua’s larger coolers into a super-compact, a premium-quality package for ITX and HTPC builds with AMD AM5 processors.

For customers who seek to further improve the performance of the cooler, the optional NA-FD1 fan duct kit allows for bridging the gap between the cooler and perforated side panels of Small Form Factor cases. This enables the cooler to draw in fresh air from the outside through the perforated panel, which can depend on the setup, improve CPU temperatures by as much as 5°C or more.

Links

Suggested retail prices

The manufacturer’s suggested retail prices are as follows:

NH-L9a-AM5: EUR 49.90 / USD 44.90

NH-L9a-AM5 chromax.black: EUR 59.90 / USD 54.90

Availability

Both new coolers are available as of today via Noctua’s official Amazon stores: