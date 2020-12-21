Noblechairs Announces the EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

Noblechair has announced the EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team gaming chair, and this gaming chair has been developed in Germany. This chair is available at Noblechairs.com and featuring a price of $519.99. Noblechair and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team have partnered to produce this gaming chair.

The EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team gaming chair features a unique design, featuring the AMG Petronas Formula One Team logo on the headrest. It uses PU-Leather to ensure a comfortable gaming session.

Toni Sonn, CEO of noblechairs, said, "In conjunction with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, we are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with the release of the 2021 noblechairs Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition Chair. Together, we've been able to design and create a chair that can be the centerpiece of any room and offer that championship performance you'd expect. With more to come, we can't wait to share more with our fans across the world in 2021."

The EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team gaming chair uses an all-metal frame to provide a high comfort and stability level for the user. Attached to the all-metal frame is dense cold foam upholstery with no uneven spots, ensuring that the user's weight is evenly distributed to ensure that there isn't any seat, neck, back pain. This gaming chair features a robust base that can support five ‘PETRONAS green’ quiet-running casters (60 mm) with nylon cores and a polyurethane (PU) coating that runs smoothly effortlessly over both hard- and soft flooring.

This gaming chair features High-end hybrid cover material that features an adjustable backrest angle of 90° to 135° with an adjustable seat height ranging from 48 cm up to 58 cm. This large amount of adjustability allows users to configure the chair to be the best fit for them. This gaming chair features a max load of up to 265 Lbs and a manufacturer's guarantee of up to 2 years.

The EPIC Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team gaming chair offers a unique design and is currently listed on noblechairs.com with a price of $519.99, which includes Free Shipping.