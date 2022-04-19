No Man’s Sky Outlaws Update 3.87 Rolled Out; Resolved Numerous Reported Issues

After last week’s Outlaws update, Hello Games has now deployed No Man’s Sky Outlaws Update 3.87, addressing various reported issues.

The latest patch should be available now across all platforms and aims to address numerous issues that players have encountered following last week’s major update. The new patch address several issues that prevented pirates from attacking planetary buildings with the correct behaviors, as well as an issue that caused smuggling items to sell at an incorrect markup in regulated stations. In addition, the 3.87 patch fixes various glitches and other visual issues with players' capes.

Become a Swashbuckling Outlaw in No Man’s Sky Outlaws

Down below you’ll find the full release notes for this update, as released by Hello Games.

Bug fixes No Man’s Sky Outlaws Update 3.87 Fixed a number of issues that prevented pirates from attacking planetary buildings with the correct behaviors.

Fixed a general issue that caused pirates to attack planetary buildings too frequently.

Pirates will no longer attack players who are underground, underwater, or in their own base.

Pirates no longer attack planets in low conflict systems.

Fixed an issue that could cause the pirate raid warning message to display when there was no pirate attack incoming.

Fixed an issue that caused pirates to deal too much damage when shooting at the player on the ground, and for the player to receive ship-related warning messages when hit.

Fixed an issue that caused pirate raid markers to fail to clear from buildings when the raid ends. Fixed an issue that caused smuggling items to sell at an incorrect markup in regulated stations.

Reduced the effectiveness of the Positron Ejector against starship shields.

Hauler starships can now upgrade their cargo inventory to a greater capacity than other ships.

Fixed an issue that could cause items in the ship cargo inventory to be incorrectly cleaned up when sold.

Fixed an issue that caused repair kits to be too expensive when purchased with tainted metal. Fixed a number of glitches and other visual issues with player capes.

Fixed an issue that caused squadron ship engines to be very loud while flying in formation.

Fixed an issue that caused the solar ship engine vents to constantly flap open and closed in the inventory menu.

Fixed an issue that could cause the camera to be out of focus when repairing or installing ship technologies while onboard the ship.

Fixed a number of instances of missing audio effects.

Fixed an issue that caused the starship utility menu to open on the wrong option.

Improved the appearance of freighter fleet warp-ins.

Fixed a collision issue with the wings of Solar class starships.

Trader ships now use the red hostile target arrow on the starship HUD if they are attacking the player. Fixed a crash related to pirate spawning.

Fixed a crash related to the player frigate fleet.

Fixed a texture streaming memory leak.

Fixed an issue that could cause screen flashes in space at low framerates.

No Man’s Sky is available now globally for PC and consoles.