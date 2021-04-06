Following last week’s 3.32 and 3.33 patches, developer Hello Games has released No Man’s Sky Expeditions Patch 3.34 across all platforms.

The new 3.34 update addresses various issues that have been reported by players following the release of last week’s patches. Update 3.33 already fixed several reported issues for PC players, and this new update also aims to fix various networking and stability issues for players on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, as well as PC.

“We are listening closely to your feedback, and have identified and resolved the top reported issues”, Hello Games writes. “These fixes are included in patch 3.34, which will be live on all platforms soon.”

You’ll find the release notes, as supplied by the developer, down below:

No Man's Sky Expeditions Patch 3.34 Release Notes - PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC Fixed an issue that caused Expedition data to be unnecessarily re-downloaded from the server.

Fixed an issue that could cause repeated network duplication of NPCs, leading to decreased framerate (especially at Space Stations) and occasional crashes. This patch also brings all previous fixes to consoles: Fixed an issue that caused portable refiners and other placed objects to vanish in high network activity areas.

Fixed an issue that could cause some interactions to become unresponsive in high-network traffic situations.

Improved the audio effect when a mission patch is displayed on screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause weapon labels to scroll unnecessarily on the HUD.

Fixed an issue that could cause the mode select text to appear to have a fuzzy outline when selected.

Fixed a number of icon issues affecting missions supplied by NPCs found in planetary buildings.

Fixed an issue that caused the Inventory Full warning on the Expedition Page to appear in ALL CAPS.

No Man’s Sky Expeditions is available worldwide now for PC and consoles.