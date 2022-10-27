Nioh Series Sells Over 7 Million Units Worldwide, Team Ninja Announces

The Nioh series has now sold over 7 million units globally, Team Ninja has announced.

The news was announced on Twitter via the developer's official Twitter account just now.

"The Nioh franchise has now surpassed 7 million units shipped worldwide!", the tweet reads. "We'd like to take a moment to thank everyone who has supported us over the years with the release of Nioh in Feb. 2017 & Nioh2 in Mar. 2020."

"We hope you look forward to future Team NINJA Studio projects!"

Nioh was first released for PlayStation 4 back in 2017 with a new edition containing all DLC was released later that year for both PS4 and PC. The game's remastered PS5 version was released last year. In 2020 it was announced that the game managed to sell over 3 million copies globally. The sequel to Nioh, Nioh 2, was released in March 2020. Last year, Team Ninja announced that the Nioh franchise sold over 6 million units globally.

Here's what our very own Francesco de Meo had to say about Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition in his review last year.

"This is actually one of the major strengths of the design of the entire experience. Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is, by no means, an easy game, but there is no challenge that cannot be conquered, aside from those seen in the endgame, without a little bit of actual skill, since stats are not as important as they may be in other action role-playing games or in the From Software titles. Sure, you may end up dealing less damage or dying in fewer hits, but the game provides all the tools you need to defeat any enemy without grinding and getting overpowered. This is also a testament to the high quality of enemy and combat design, as there is nothing that can be truly considered cheap, and each weapon moveset has the right answer for anything that may be thrown your way."