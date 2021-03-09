New Nioh 2 Update 1.27 for PS5 & PS4 Addresses Various Bugs, Including Some 120FPS Mode Issues on PS5

Nioh 2 update 1.27

Nioh 2 update 1.27 has been released for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 and here’s what it does.

The new patch addresses various issues on both consoles, including issues related to the 120FPS mode on Sony’s next-gen console. In addition, the update fixes a reported issue where purchased PS4 content would not drop when the save data was transferred to the game’s PS5 version.

Down below you’ll find the official release notes as supplied by developer Team Ninja.

Nioh 2 Update 1.27 Release Notes for PS5 and PS4

PS4

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue which could prevent the use of “Righteous Jasper”
  • Other minor bug fixes

PS5

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue which could prevent the use of “Righteous Jasper”
  • Fixed an issue where the input latency was reduced when firing a ranged weapon in rapid succession, when the firing button was set to L2 or R2
  • Fixed an issue where some additional content equipment that was already purchased on PS4 would not drop when the save data was transferred to the PS5 version
    • You can use save data which has already been transferred
  • Fixed an issue which prevented Burst Counters from being used against certain enemies’ Burst Attacks when the “Game Mode” was set to “120fps Mode”
  • Fixed an issue which could cause some actions to be slowed down when the “Game Mode” was set to “120fps Mode”
  • Other minor bug fixes

Nioh 2 is available globally now for PS5/PS4 and PC.

