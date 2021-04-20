Nioh 2 – the Complete Edition Patch 1.27.2 Introduces Improvements for Keyboard and Mouse Controls and More

A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch is now live, introducing improvements for keyboard and mouse controls and more.

The 1.27.2 patch adds the option to reset individual key settings for items blank by default in the settings, and adjusts the size and position of some key icons.

■ Additional Features

- Added the option to reset individual key settings for items blank by default in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”. ■ Adjustments

- Adjusted the size and position of some key icons.

- Changed some icons displayed when changing multiple button assignments in the "Keyboard and Mouse Settings". Only "Shift", "Ctrl", "Alt", and "Space" will now have unique icons.

The Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition 1.27.2 patch also introduces several bug fixes, which are detailed in full below.

■ Bug Fixes

- Fixed an issue in which the position of the light in Photo Mode could not be controlled with the keyboard or mouse.

- Fixed an issue that caused unintended actions after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.

- Fixed an issue where some actions could not be performed after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.

- Fixed an issue where the wrong key guides were displayed on some screens.

- Fixed an issue that caused errors when displaying user names on Benevolent and Bloody Graves.

- Fixed an issue that caused a crash when selecting “Random Settings” under “Appearance Settings” while “DLSS” was enabled.

- Fixed an issue that prevented some graphics settings from being reflected at launch.

- Fixed an issue where audio volume settings were not reflected in movies immediately after launch.

- Fixed other minor bugs and issues.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide.