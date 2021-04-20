Nioh 2 – the Complete Edition Patch 1.27.2 Introduces Improvements for Keyboard and Mouse Controls and More
A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch is now live, introducing improvements for keyboard and mouse controls and more.
The 1.27.2 patch adds the option to reset individual key settings for items blank by default in the settings, and adjusts the size and position of some key icons.
■ Additional Features
- Added the option to reset individual key settings for items blank by default in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.
■ Adjustments
- Adjusted the size and position of some key icons.
- Changed some icons displayed when changing multiple button assignments in the "Keyboard and Mouse Settings". Only "Shift", "Ctrl", "Alt", and "Space" will now have unique icons.
The Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition 1.27.2 patch also introduces several bug fixes, which are detailed in full below.
■ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue in which the position of the light in Photo Mode could not be controlled with the keyboard or mouse.
- Fixed an issue that caused unintended actions after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.
- Fixed an issue where some actions could not be performed after certain key assignments were made in “Keyboard and Mouse Settings”.
- Fixed an issue where the wrong key guides were displayed on some screens.
- Fixed an issue that caused errors when displaying user names on Benevolent and Bloody Graves.
- Fixed an issue that caused a crash when selecting “Random Settings” under “Appearance Settings” while “DLSS” was enabled.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some graphics settings from being reflected at launch.
- Fixed an issue where audio volume settings were not reflected in movies immediately after launch.
- Fixed other minor bugs and issues.
Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC via Steam worldwide.
Experience the thrill of taking on hordes of fearsome yokai in a battle to the death in this brutal masocore Action RPG. Create your own original protagonist and embark on an adventure that will take you through devastated locales across Japan during the Sengoku period.
Much like the previous title which garnered much praise from fans and critics alike, Nioh 2 contains an original profound story surrounding military commanders from the Sengoku period. However, Nioh 2 goes above and beyond its predecessor by including the new Yokai Shift ability which allows the protagonist to utilize new powerful forms to defeat even the most formidable yokai in battle. New to Nioh 2, your enemies can now create a Dark Realm which raises the stakes of battle and creates new challenges for your protagonist to overcome. We hope you enjoy conquering fearsome monsters as you unleash your darkness in the world of Nioh 2.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter