Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition 1.28.6 Patch Introduces Keyboard and Mouse Controls Fixes and More
A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch has gone live today, introducing some fixes for keyboard and mouse controls and more.
The 1.28.6 patch addresses issues that made lock-on switch to another target with keyboard and mouse controls and that caused the game to crash. The patch also includes a fix for the auto-adjust camera when playing with a frame rate cap of 120.
Corrected issues
- Corrected an issue in which lock-on targets would be inadvertently switched when using the keys assigned to "Move Camera Up" and "Move Camera Down".
- Corrected an issue in which, when using keyboard and mouse controls, if specific keys were pressed simultaneously, the game would crash.
- Corrected an issue in which, when the Frame Rate Cap was set to 120, the Auto-adjust Camera would sometimes behave incorrectly.
Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC worldwide. You can learn more about the excellent game developed by Team Ninja by reading my review.
With a huge amount of content and a tightly designed action role-playing challenging experience, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is a game that can keep those willing to delve deep into its gameplay systems engaged for hundreds of hours. Despite some issues, like incorrect button prompts for mouse and keyboard controls, optimization problems and visuals not much improved over the PlayStation 4 release, the PC version is a solid port that's worth your money, especially if you have the system capable of taking advantage of exclusive features like Ultrawide resolutions and up to 120 FPS gameplay.
