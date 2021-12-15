Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition 1.28.6 Patch Introduces Keyboard and Mouse Controls Fixes and More

A new Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition patch has gone live today, introducing some fixes for keyboard and mouse controls and more.

The 1.28.6 patch addresses issues that made lock-on switch to another target with keyboard and mouse controls and that caused the game to crash. The patch also includes a fix for the auto-adjust camera when playing with a frame rate cap of 120.

Corrected issues Corrected an issue in which lock-on targets would be inadvertently switched when using the keys assigned to "Move Camera Up" and "Move Camera Down".

Corrected an issue in which, when using keyboard and mouse controls, if specific keys were pressed simultaneously, the game would crash.

Corrected an issue in which, when the Frame Rate Cap was set to 120, the Auto-adjust Camera would sometimes behave incorrectly.

Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition is now available on PC worldwide. You can learn more about the excellent game developed by Team Ninja by reading my review.