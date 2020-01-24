Nioh 2 New Screenshots Showcase Characters, New Skill Tree and More

A new batch of Nioh 2 screenshots has been released today, showing more of the upcoming game characters and mechanics.

The new screenshots showcase Akechi Mistuhide, Toshizo Saito, Oichi, Nagamasa Asai and Hide Matsunaga as well as new Yokai, new locations, and the new Skill Tree, which should make it easier to keep track of learned skills. You can find the screenshots below.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase Will Appear on Stage at Taipei Game Show Next Month





















































Yesterday, a brand new Nioh 2 trailer has been released online, focusing on the game's story, which will be set before the events of the original game.

It is the Warring States period in Japan. The year is 1555. Never-ending warfare has transformed the nation into a land of chaos infested by demonic yokai, evil spirits who feed upon their victims. It is in this setting of relentless mayhem that we meet our protagonist, a rogue mercenary hunting down yokai in the Mino Province. This demon hunter hides a terrible secret: they are a half-breed, the orphan offspring of both human and yokai blood. Unable to find a place amongst mankind, our demon hunter journeys alone.

Details on the Nioh 2 DLC have also been revealed. Like the original game, Nioh 2 will feature a Season Pass that will include three story updates set before the events of the game, new missions, both main and sub missions, new weapons, skills and more.

Nioh 2 launches on PlayStation 4 on March 13th. No other version has been officially confirmed so far, but it is likely we will see a PC version later this year.