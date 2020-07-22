Nioh 2 First DLC Weapon Showcased In New Short Video

Nioh 2 is getting its first DLC next week, and the first new weapon coming to the game has been revealed today.

The new weapon, which is reminiscent of the Lunar Staff from Ninja Gaiden 2, has been showcased on the game's Official Japanese Twitter profile with a short video. By holding down the attack button, it will be possible to increase the weapon's reach and attack multiple times.

It has also been confirmed today that a new livestream will air on July 29th to showcase the first Nioh 2 DLC.

Nioh 2 doesn't revolutionize the formula introduced by the original game, featuring a very familiar experience that veterans of the original will enjoy even more, thanks to some new gameplay mechanics and two brand new weapon types.

When looking back at how ambitious the first Nioh was, playing through Nioh 2 feels like a more polished experience, offering new tools to play with and enemies to slay. This could be the start of a brand new samurai Souls series and I would be all for it. If you loved the first Nioh, there's more than enough reason to pick up a katana and embrace your inner yokai.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide. The first DLC will be released next week, on July 29th.