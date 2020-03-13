Nioh 2 New Documentary Gives a Look At Final Months of Development

A new Nioh 2 documentary has been released today online, providing information on the game's final months of development.

The documentary has been put together by Archipel in collaboration with Japanese website Game*Spark. Full English subtitles are available.

Appearing in the documentary are, among others, art director Hirohisa Kaneko, sound director Yojiro Yoshimatsu, voice actor Naoto Takenaka, and Sony Interactive Entertainment producer Masaaki Yamagiwa. You can find the documentary below.

Nioh 2 doesn't change the formula of its predecessor in any significant way, but it provides several improvements on it, ultimately making the game slightly more enjoyable than its predecessor . The game is still quite challenging, so those who are not ready for such a hardcore experience may not like Nioh 2.

When looking back at how ambitious the first Nioh was, playing through Nioh 2 feels like a more polished experience, offering new tools to play with and enemies to slay. This could be the start of a brand new samurai Souls series and I would be all for it. If you loved the first Nioh, there's more than enough reason to pick up a katana and embrace your inner yokai.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.