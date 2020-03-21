Nioh 2 1.05 Update Brings Balance Tweaks and More

A new Nioh 2 update is now live worldwide, introducing several changes an fixes to the game.

The 1.05 update improves Proficiency gain, tweaks health and damage for different enemy types, improves select skills and more.

Adjustments The player will now gain “Proficiency” faster when using a weapon that is not as high in Proficiency as their highest proficiency leveled weapon.

Some of the Dojo missions now require less Proficiency.

Lowered the health of Gaki and the power of some of their attacks.

Lowered the strength of a few overpowered attack used by the following enemies: “Yoki” / “Enki.”

Buffed the HP of “Acolytes.”

Adjusted the recommended levels of some missions to more adequately reflect their perceived difficulty.

When Gyuki charges into the floodgate the horn will stab into it, and Gyuki’s jumping attacks etc. will no longer break the floodgate.

Adjusted the defensive strength and the amount of health of Shimotsuma Rairen in “Pervading Waters.”

Improved the Homing for the hatchet skill “Arise.”

Reduced the wisdom requirement needed to release the Shiftling skill “Murderous Strike.”

Made upward adjustment to Guardian Spirit Hiyokucho’s blessing “Medicine Burst” so that it would also affect Acolytes.

However, the range of the blessing is now capped from infinite range to seven meters.

Extended the distance at which Mujina can recognize gestures.

The Nioh 2 1.05 update also fixes several different bugs, such as a bug impacting the Divination Talisma, several skills and more. You can find the full list of fixes on the Team Ninja Official Twitter profile.

Nioh 2 is a worthy sequel to the original, improving and expanding the core mechanics without altering the experience in any major way.

When looking back at how ambitious the first Nioh was, playing through Nioh 2 feels like a more polished experience, offering new tools to play with and enemies to slay. This could be the start of a brand new samurai Souls series and I would be all for it. If you loved the first Nioh, there's more than enough reason to pick up a katana and embrace your inner yokai.

Nioh 2 is now available on PlayStation 4 worldwide.