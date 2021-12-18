NIO Day 2021 Goes Live – The All-new ET5 Sedan, a Plethora of Additional Details Regarding the ET7, and Much More

NIO (NYSE:NIO), one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles in the world, is gearing up for its highlight event of the year. Coming to you live from the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre, NIO Day 2021 is expected to herald a veritable volley of new product announcements.

Catch the Livestream of NIO's grand presentation here:

The Abnormal Valuation Discount of NIO Is Likely To Persist as the Chinese Politburo Keeps Hammering Its Domestic Tech Sector

NIO Power

NIO announced at today's event that it has now installed home chargers for over 94,000 users. By 2022, the company also plans to add 7kW and 11kW DC chargers for a more convenient home-charging experience. As far as the company's public charging network is concerned, NIO has now deployed 3,348 destination chargers and 3,136 super chargers across China. Crucially, NIO's charging network is open to other EV brands as well. In fact, over 77 percent of the company's charging network is currently being used by non-NIO EVs. Similarly, NIO users can also tap over 440,000 third-party chargers throughout China.

As far as NIO's Power Swap stations are concerned, which allow users to swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones via an automated process that takes less than 3 minutes, the company has added 733 such stations to its network in 2021 alone by creating partnerships with existing gasoline station chains, including Sinopec and Shell. These stations also allow users to upgrade the range of their EVs by switching to a bigger battery. By 2022, NIO will have over 1,300 Power Swap stations, over 6000 super chargers, and around 10,000 destination chargers across China.

The All-new ET5 Sedan

The Evergrande Saga Will Add a Sizable Risk Premium to NIO Shares and Other US-Listed Chinese Stocks

NIO's ET5 mid-size sedan is the highlight of today's show. The company's fifth product offering is expected to compete with the likes of the Tesla Model 3. Interestingly, the sedan will be manufactured at NIO's gigantic NEO Park facility alongside the ET7 model.

While we'll continue to provide updates as they go live, the vehicle is expected to be priced at around RMB 300,000 ($47,000). For comparison, the ET7 sedan will start retailing at around RMB 448,000 or $70,270 (before the application of subsidies).

A Lot More Details Regarding NIO’s Upcoming ET7 Sedan

NIO's ET7 sedan features a heartbeat taillight, a spacious interior and can be unlocked with the world's first UWB digital key. The EV also features a large laminated all-glass roof and NIO's 2nd-gen smart cockpit. ET7 has a drag coefficient of 0.23 and a range of over 500 km with the standard 70-kWh battery pack. However, with a 150-kWh battery pack, the EV's range will increase to over 1,000 km. The vehicle has a maximum power output of 480kW and max torque of 850Nm. The ET7 can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

During today's event, NIO is expected to announce a boost in the range with the standard 75-kWh battery pack. The company already has an order backlog of between 50K and 60K units, with Deutsche Bank expecting deliveries of around 30K units in 2022.

A Surprise New Vehicle, Maybe?

As per the speculation that is rampant on social media, NIO might also tease its sixth model at the event. Some reports suggest that the new vehicle would be a luxury van called EF9. At the same time, other anecdotes contend that the latest model could be the ES7 SUV or a refresh of the existing ES6 model. Stay tuned for any pertinent tidbit.

Additional Details Regarding NIO's ADAS

During the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition 2020 held in late September, NIO had unveiled the OS version 2.7.0 of its Navigate on Pilot (NOP) feature. This is an Advanced Driver-Assistance System (ADAS) that leverages 23 sensor devices and high-precision mapping to provide location accuracy of up to 20cm. The NOP provides route optimizing service along with lane change recommendations. It can also automatically steer the vehicle along a pre-set route.

At the NIO Day 2020, the company had gone a step further by introducing its autonomous driving feature – NAD. The company's Aquila Sensing features 11 8MP high-resolution cameras (greater resolution than Tesla's 1.2MP camera) that can detect vehicles 680m away and pedestrians over 220m away. The Aquila also contains a high-resolution lidar sensor that has been developed in collaboration with Innovusion. The lidar sensor features a 1550nm laser, a 120-degree field of view, and a range of up to 500m. Moreover, as part of its 33 sensing units, Aquila contains a 5mmWave radar, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and 2 high-precision positioning units.

NIO is expected to announce additional NAD updates at today's event.

We will continue to update this post periodically as new details trickle in. Stay tuned!