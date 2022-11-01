Nintendo Switch System Update 15.0.1 Resolves Error Code 2181-1000 Related to Playing DLC

Nintendo has rolled out Nintendo Switch system update 15.0.1 which resolves error code 2181-1000.

The new firmware update for Nintendo’s hybrid platform is a minor one and should fix an issue related to playing DLC from a Switch console other than a user’s primary console. In addition, this system update resolves a screenshot issue that prevented users from taking screenshots within some titles.

As is common with Switch system updates, this new software version also further improves the platform’s general system stability in order to further enhance the user experience. Aside from these official release notes, it seems that the new system update also updates the Japanese bad words list (thanks OatmealDome).

A rude phrase telling someone to “shut up” in katakana (ダマレ) was also added to the Japanese bad words list. The web browser and system apps that use it were updated, probably for bug fixes + stability. Other updated system modules include bsdsockets, ns, am, and nim. — SpookmealDome 🎃 (@OatmealDome) November 1, 2022

Down below you’ll find the official release notes, as released by Nintendo. The new update should download automatically if this option has been enabled in the settings menu. Of course, it’s also possible to download this new firmware version manually.

Ver. 15.0.1 (Released October 31, 2022)

Resolved an issue causing Error Code: 2181-1000 to appear when playing DLC from a console other than your primary console.

Resolved an issue preventing screenshots during specific in-game scenes for some games.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.

The Nintendo Switch is available globally now. Nintendo launched its hybrid platform back in 2017. As announced by Nintendo back in August of this year, more than 111 million Switch units have been sold since launch.

