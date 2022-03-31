Nintendo Switch Sports Gets New Overview Trailer

Today, Nintendo released a new overview trailer for its upcoming game Nintendo Switch Sports. Due to be released on April 29th, the sports game made by Nintendo EPD is trying to recapture the magic of Wii Sports while adding three brand new sports.

Get moving with Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (Swordplay) using Joy-Con controllers! Controls are intuitive, so you can hit the court (or lanes, or field, or arena) and get started. With controlled motions you can curve your bowling ball, add spin to a tennis shot, or even use a Joy-Con with the Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in a Soccer Shootout. Family and friends can join in on the fun on the same system or online. Plus a seventh sport is planned to be added to Nintendo Switch Sports via a free update this fall; get ready to Golf!

Play online and face opponents near and far to earn in-game rewards or aim for the Pro League

Face off against opponents worldwide and strive to reach the Pro League in every sport. As you play online in random matchmaking, redeem points you earn for in-game rewards like outfits, sports accessories, gear, and much more for your avatar. The selection of items will rotate each week, so check back and see what’s in stock!

Play with friends and family in the same room or across the world

Bowl, spike, and duel with friends in all 6 sports! Pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend for some 1v1, 2v2, or a free-for-all that will get everyone moving. In Bowling, all players can bowl simultaneously—no waiting for your turn. Play each game online, or team up with a friend on the same system to take on opponents near and far in team sports like Volleyball and Tennis.