Nintendo Switch Pro Hardware Listings to Go Live on June 4th – Rumor

[Update] A few minutes ago, a Nintendo Switch Pro listing surfaced on the French retailer Boulanger's website. According to the listing, the console will cost €399.

[Original Story] New Switch hardware related listings, possibly the Nintendo Switch Pro listings, will be going live in two days, according to rumors circulating online.

CentroLeaks, which has proven to be quite reliable in the past, revealed that it has received and verified a screenshot from a big retailer's internal system that shows a new hardware listing will go live on June 4th at around midnight CST. As the listing is likely to go live shortly after the console's reveal, it's becoming more and more likely that the Nintendo Switch Pro will be revealed, as rumored, on June 3rd.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has been rumored to be in the works for a very long time. Last week, a new report suggests that the new console will come with a slightly bigger dock featuring 2 USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port. The new console is also rumored to be priced at higher than $299.

The new console, likely to be priced higher than the $299 original, may be announced ahead of the E3 conference starting June 12 to allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are not yet public. It will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, with the standard Switch phased out over time.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be confirmed officially. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.