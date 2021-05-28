Nintendo Switch Pro Will Have Same Size As Current Console, Bigger Dock With 2 USB 3.0, Ethernet Ports – Rumor

The new Nintendo Switch "Pro" revision will have the same size of the current Switch model, but a slightly bigger dock with some additional features.

In a new report on Spanish website Vandal, it has been revealed that the yet to be announced console will have the same size as the current base model, but, as already revealed by insiders, a slightly bigger OLED screen. The console will feature a new placement for the Micro SD slot that will be easier to access than in the current model and a slightly bigger dock that will feature 2 USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet port which will finally allow for better internet connectivity for online games. Among other details revealed in the report, whose information comes from a Chinese accessories manufacturer, include full compatibility with the current Joy-Con controllers and a 4K resolution output.

The report from Vandal also touched upon the Nintendo Switch Pro release date. According to the Spanish website, the console will launch in November with very limited units, which is not surprising considering the current semiconductor shortages.

Following years of speculation, it seems like the announcement of the Nintendo Switch Pro is right behind the corner. Earlier this week, a new report from Bloomberg revealed that the console will be announced right before the E3 to allow developers and publishers to showcase upcoming Switch games running on the new hardware.

The new console, likely to be priced higher than the $299 original, may be announced ahead of the E3 conference starting June 12 to allow publishers to showcase their full range of Switch games at the global event, the people said, asking not to be named because the plans are not yet public. It will be sold alongside the $199 Switch Lite, with the standard Switch phased out over time.

The Nintendo Switch Pro has yet to be confirmed officially. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.