Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition Launches on November 4; New Trailer Released

Nintendo has just announced a new Switch OLED model – the Nintendo Switch OLED Model Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition. In addition, a new trailer for the upcoming new Pokémon game has been released.

The new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition features the art of legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon, which are displayed on the front side of the Switch OLED dock. In addition, this special edition features a design inspired by the series’ iconic Poké Ball on the back. The back of the Switch handheld is adorned with illustrations of the three Pokémon you can choose as your first partners in the game – Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly – alongside illustrations of symbols players may recognize as they journey through the games.

The matching Joy-Con controllers feature the school emblems of the Naranja Academy and Uva Academy that appear in the respective games. It should be noted that this special edition Switch OLED doesn’t include either Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – both are sold separately. Down below you’ll find some images of the new Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition alongside the new trailer that Nintendo released.

2 of 9

With Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the Pokémon series takes an evolutionary step, allowing players to explore freely in a richly expressed open world. Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet offer an open-world experience that only the Pokémon series can deliver – one welcoming even to newcomers to the series.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition will be available in stores and in the My Nintendo Store for $359.99. The new Pokémon games will release later that month on November 18th. Nintendo released its new Switch OLED model late last year. It features a 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode.