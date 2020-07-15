Nintendo Switch Emulators Yuzu, Ryujinx Can Already Run Paper Mario: The Origami King

Paper Mario: The Origami King has yet to be released officially, and it's already playable on PC through the Nintendo Switch emulators Yuzu and Ryujinx.

While both emulators seem to run the game just fine, Yuzu clearly has the upper edge thanks to more solid performance. Emulation, however, is set to get better in the near future, as the game, as already stated, has yet to release officially.

Crysis Remastered Isn’t Delayed on the Nintendo Switch After All

Paper Mario: The Origami King is the series' debut on Nintendo Switch. The game is one of the best entries in the series, but some issues, such as the lack of the RPG mechanics that made the series popular in the first place, prevent it from being an essential purchase, as Dave highlighted in his review.

But this isn't an RPG, and Mario doesn't get experience. When battling, all Mario really does is gain coins and lose durability on the weapons he uses. That means, yes, it's actually a better idea to avoid battles than actually fight them in Paper Mario: The Origami King. All battles will do is whittle away your health and make your new weapons brittle before a big boss or tough challenge, so whenever I got encountered by a low-tier Shy Guy or Goomba, I felt frustrated that I had to waste time with a slow puzzle and waste weapon endurance. Luckily once you power up a bit - something that happens at fixed points in the story, since there's no experience - you will be able to defeat enemies instantly by jumping on them or hitting them with a hammer in the overworld. Sadly, there's no way to tell at a glance which enemies will combust on contact or engage in a battle.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launches on Nintendo Switch this week, on July 17th.