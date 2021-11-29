Nintendo Switch Dominates Black Friday Boxed Software Sales in the UK With Mario Kart 8: Deluxe Again Taking First Spot

Nintendo Switch has dominated the boxed game sales in the UK during this Black Friday.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, last week’s top-10 retail sales chart consisted of 5 Nintendo Switch games with the other 5 on the list being multiplatform titles. 2017’s Mario Kart 8 Deluxe once again took the first spot on the list following a 567% jump in sales. To date, more than 2 million copies of the title have been sold in the UK. FIFA22 took the 2nd spot on the list, followed by the Switch version of Minecraft (up from 12). Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy also benefited from Black Friday deals, making a jump from the 17th spot to the fifth – a 419% sales jump.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Silver noticed a drop in sales compared to last week, although if sales for both versions would be combined, the remakes would take the 3rd spot just below FIFA22.

Sales for last year’s hit title Animal Crossing: New Horizons also surged following Black Friday Deals – following a 94% sales surge that title was the 8th best-selling boxed title in the UK. The fifth Switch game on the list is Mario Party Superstars at the 10th spot following a 105% sales jump. We’ve included the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending November 27 down below.

Last Week This Week Title 7 1 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe 5 2 FIFA 22 12 3 Minecraft (Switch) 4 4 Call of Duty: Vanguard 17 5 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 1 6 Pokémon Brilliant Diamond 10 7 Just Dance 2022 11 8 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 8 9 Far Cry 6 Pack 13 10 Mario Party Superstars

It will be interesting to see how the individual titles and platforms have performed during Black Friday when digital sales have also been factored in.