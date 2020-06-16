Nintendo Releases Free Jump Rope Challenge for the Nintendo Switch To Get Players Moving

Nintendo has just released its free Jump Rope Challenge game for the Nintendo Switch to motivate players to take an active break during the day.

Jump Rope Challenge is a simple free game for Nintendo’s hybrid platform and challenges players to jump rope virtually. Challenge goals can be set and the game also allows for a friend to join in with another Joy-Con controller. Both TV mode and Tabletop mode are supported, but as this is an active title, you won’t be able to play the game in handheld mode.

iPhones Were Top 4 out of 5 Premium Smartphones Sold in Q1 2020

Aside from setting challenges, the game also tracks your daily progress.

Clocking in at only 78MB, this active title surely won’t fill up your Switch too much so be sure to download it through the Nintendo eShop right now.

Grab those Joy-Con controllers and get jumping! Jump rope virtually and watch the on-screen counter increase with each successful hop! A friend can join in on the fun with another Joy-ConTM controller as you strive for a high score. Make sure to stretch properly before play. Game play requires varying amounts of physical activity.







Consult a doctor before playing if: you are or may be pregnant,

you have heart, respiratory, back, joint or other orthopedic conditions,

you have high blood pressure,

you have difficulty with physical exercise or you have been instructed to restrict physical activity. If you experience excessive fatigue, shortness of breath, chest tightness, dizziness, discomfort or pain while playing STOP USE IMMEDIATELY and consult a doctor. Keep your activity within reasonable limits and avoid excessive exertion.

Surely, this is a great simple title that doesn't require that much time and gets you more active. The Nintendo Switch is available globally now.