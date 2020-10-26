Nintendo Switch Pro May Feature a Mini-LED Display – Rumor

The rumored upgraded Nintendo Switch Pro model may feature a Mini-LED display, according to new rumors circulating online.

As reported by Nintendo Life, Economic Daily News revealed today that Nintendo recently visited Taiwanese panel manufacturer Innolux Corporation, suggesting that the Japanese company may partner with the Taiwanese manufacturer to use its Mini-LED technology for the screen of the rumored new Nintendo Switch model.

Mini-LED technology comes with some advantages over LCD and OLED technology, as it allows for better backlighting of the screen, improving contrast, and possibly battery life. If the Nintendo Switch Pro will indeed feature better hardware and support 4K resolution, using a Mini-LED screen would make quite a bit of sense, especially regarding battery life.

The Nintendo Switch Pro model has been rumored for quite some time. Last month, it was being said that all recent Switch games are releasing with unlocked framerate to get access to an easy performance boost on the new system. The relatively quiet year for Nintendo is also due to the Japanese company preparing for the launch of the new console.

The specifications of the new machine have yet to be finalized, though the Kyoto-based company has looked into including more computing power and 4K high-definition graphics, people briefed on the strategy told Bloomberg News, asking not to be identified because it’s private. The release of the upgraded Switch would be coupled with, or followed by, a slew of games from Nintendo itself and related outside studios, the people said. Those games would address a wide range of players, from casual gamers seeking small doses of escapism to more devoted fans putting in marathon gaming sessions. The focus on next year’s pipeline explains Nintendo’s relatively quiet software release schedule so far this year, the people said.

The new Nintendo Switch model has yet to be revealed officially. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.