Nintendo of America Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19; Those In Contact Are In Self-Quarantine

An employee of Nintendo of America has been tested positive for COVID-19, Nintendo of America has confirmed.

According to the company’s statement, the employee had contact with other workers and those employees are now in self-quarantine, whether they have symptoms of the virus or not.

“Nintendo of America is supporting this individual as they recover and will continue to take precautions to safeguard the health and well-being of all our employees and the broader community,” the statement from Nintendo of America reads.

All Nintendo workers from California and Washington State are allowed to work from home to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 and further fueling the outbreak of the virus.

Since the outbreak of the virus back in December of last year, there have been over 134.000 confirmed Coronavirus cases with over 4900 deaths. Nearly 70.000 people are said to have recovered from the virus.